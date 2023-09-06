Aer Lingus Launches Captivating September Sale for Winter Getaways

As the autumnal breeze starts to sweep across the Northern Hemisphere, Aer Lingus is thrilled to announce its captivating September Sale from now 4th through to midnight on Monday, September 18th. With the shift in seasons, the airline invites travel enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to plan their winter holidays early, whether its to chase the sun or enjoy autumnal and wintery adventures.

The change in weather not only marks the return of children to their school routines and the gradual shortening of days, but also serves as the perfect backdrop for wanderlust. Aer Lingus, understanding the collective desire for something extraordinary to look forward to, has curated a range of enticing offers to alleviate any impending winter blues.

Plan the perfect winter getaway by taking in a European city break with up to 30% off flights to UK and European destinations, valid for travel from 01 October to 13 March 2024. From the romantic canals of Amsterdam to the sun-soaked beaches of Malaga, and the architectural wonders of Barcelona, there’s something to captivate every traveller’s heart. Imagine strolling along the picturesque canals of Amsterdam, taking in the charm of its historic streets, or basking in the Mediterranean sun on Malaga’s golden shores. Barcelona, with its awe-inspiring architecture, beckons art and history aficionados alike.

Across the Atlantic, North America awaits with fares from just €159 each-way, as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges. Whether it’s the bustling streets of New York or the iconic landmarks of San Francisco, these destinations offer an adventure like no other. Aer Lingus ensures that travellers can embark on their dream journeys with unbeatable value.

This September, Aer Lingus invites travellers to step out of the ordinary and into a world of unforgettable experiences. With the September Sale, the airline is committed to turning winter woes into wanderlust and making travel dreams take flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information and to book your extraordinary journey, visit the official Aer Lingus website www.AerLingus.com