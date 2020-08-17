Accor signs 14 new European hotels during first half of 2020

Despite a challenging first half of the year for the global hospitality industry, hotel giant Accor has signed 14 new properties in Europe during the last six months.

These include four in the UK and Ireland, six in Belgium and four in the Netherlands.

The new signings will collectively add well over 2,000 rooms to the company’s portfolio in the region.

The four signings in the UK and Ireland include the first Fairmont in Ireland, one Tribe, one Mercure and an ibis Budget.

In the luxury division, the historic Carton House is the newly signed Fairmont Hotel situated just outside Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accor has also signed Tribe Manchester Airport, a 412-room franchised new build hotel.

This is the second Tribe hotel to be signed in northern Europe this year and marks the expansion of an existing relationship with the owners of ibis Budget Luton and the ibis Budget projects at Manchester and Heathrow Airport.

Tribe Manchester Airport is set to open in 2022.

The first half of the year also saw ten new signings in Benelux, with six important signings in Belgium.

In the first quarter, Belgium welcomed a new brand to northern Europe with the signing of an 83-room Novotel Living, an extended stay brand, at Brussels Airport.

In the second quarter, Benelux saw four new signings in the Netherlands.

The 192-room Tribe Amsterdam North and 110-room Mercure Amsterdam North are both set to open in 2021.

The 137-room Mercure Rotterdam Airport and the 136-room ibis Styles Rotterdam Airport are also due to open next year.

Phillip Lassman, vice president of development, Accor northern Europe, explained: “The first half of the year has posed a unique set of challenges for Accor and the hospitality industry as a whole.

“However, the strength of our proposition remains and through the dedication of the Accor team and hard work of our partners we have delivered an outstanding set of development results, with 14 new signings collectively adding over 2,000 rooms to our network in the past six months.”