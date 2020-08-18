Air Canada welcomes government plan to relaunch aviation sector

The two largest airlines in Canada have welcomed a new plan from Transport Canada for navigating Covid-19.

Air Canada and subsidiary WestJet said the move was a major step forward in restarting the air travel industry in the country.

The document is a clear endorsement of biosafety programs already put in place, the carriers said.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority and the Vancouver Airport Authority also welcomed the announcement.

Flight Plan contains international, proven best practices for proactively protecting air travellers at all stages of the journey and provides the framework for restarting the aviation sector in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

It encompasses such measures as health checks, face coverings, touchless technology and cleaning protocols, all of which are in effect at Air Canada, WestJet, Toronto-Pearson and YVR.

“By aligning the Canadian aviation sector with best international practices for customer health and safety, the government of Canada has now established the necessary science-based preconditions that assure customers of the highest levels of safety for air travel and for reopening Canadian aviation across provinces and to the world,” said Calin Rovinescu, chief executive of Air Canada.

“Our Air Canada CleanCare+ program encompasses the measures recommended in Flight Plan and, as part of our evolving layered approach to biosafety, we remain committed to working with governments and other stakeholders to continue strengthening biosafety for all travellers.

“This is an important step to enabling business and the economy to safely restart alongside Covid-19, particularly the airline industry, which is a key economic driver.”