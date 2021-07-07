Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company launches Tourism 365

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has launched Tourism 365, a new company designed to create experiential travel opportunities for tourists coming to the emirate.

It will seek to enhance the regional and global positioning of Abu Dhabi in the wider tourism sector.

The launch of the company is in line with a broader role for ADNEC to support the growth of Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination, increasing leisure visitors, enhancing guest experiences, and extending their stay in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Tourism 365 will work in concert with key stakeholders across the tourism sector in the emirate and the UAE.

The new organisation will include Capital Experience, a high-quality destination management company, and Capital Travel, a premium travel operator.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, commented: “In launching Tourism 365, ADNEC continues to fulfil its strategy in developing Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through strengthening and enhancing our business portfolio in tourism, and expanding to include leisure tourism, we actively amplify the economic impact of ADNEC Group.

“Tourism 365 will play a critical role in growing the emirate of Abu Dhabi as one of the Middle East’s leading tourism destinations.

“It will do so through close collaboration with partners across the government and private sectors, most notably the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, alongside local and global companies specialised in this critical sector.”

He added: “Tourism 365 will contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s vibrant tourism ecosystem, bringing significant returns on investment to the emirate.

“It will do so by launching a range of companies that will promote the tourism industry and other supporting sectors, securing major partnerships with dominant international and travel companies.

“Finally, Tourism 365 will enable innovation across the tourism sector, increasing the emirate’s attractiveness to international visitors, and showcasing all that Abu Dhabi has to offer across the Middle East.”



Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, unveiled plans for the new venture earlier

ADNEC have appointed a highly qualified team to lead the new entity, ensuring that the company’s staff are fully qualified to lead this important initiative.

Roula Jouny has been appointed as the executive director of Tourism 365, and will lead the launch of the destination management entity.

With over 20 years in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, Jouny brings a wealth of experience to enable the wider strategic vision of the company.

Speaking on the launch of Tourism 365, Jouny commented: “Over the coming months, Tourism 365 will collaborate closely with other tourism-focused entities, helping to collectively grow the future of the tourism sector.

“Our subsidiaries will bolster the wider tourism offerings of not just Abu Dhabi, but the UAE as a whole, increasing visitor numbers and promoting the nation’s tourism assets across the globe.”

ADNEC has five hotels in its portfolio: Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island and the Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Andaz Abu Dhabi Capital Gate, Aloft Abu Dhabi and Aloft ExCel London.

More Information

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company is part of ADQ, one of the largest holding companies in the Middle East, with a broad portfolio of major enterprises.

ADNEC is a leader in managing and developing international strategic centres and was founded with a vision to become the leading destination for popular, high-profile international conferences, exhibitions and congresses in the Middle East and north Africa.

It owns and operates the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the largest exhibition venue in the MENA region, and the ExCel Centre in London.