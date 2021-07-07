Finland to open to vaccinated travellers next week

Travellers from EU and Schengen countries will be able to enter Finland without any additional health safety measures from July 12th.

That is if they are fully vaccinated, have had a Covid-19 infection before, were born in 2006 or later or arrive from a country with low virus incidence.

Those with one vaccination only are instructed to take a Covid-19 test earliest 72 hours after arrival to Finland, and those without any vaccinations are required in addition to have a negative test result before departure to Finland or a test on arrival.

In line with this new model, Finnair will as of July 12th discontinue its requirement for customers to present Covid-19 certificates before boarding flights to Finland.

“With the new legislation, the requirements for entry are checked on arrival, so our customers do not need to show their certificates to Finnair customer service agent at the check-in, when their destination is Finland,” said Jaakko Schildt, Finnair chief operating officer.

“We continue to check the documents for those transiting to an international flight at Helsinki, per authority requirements.”

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare recommended earlier this year that all airlines with flights to Finland require their customers to show either a negative test result, a certificate of recovery, or a vaccination certificate, and Finnair has been the only airline flying to Finland who has adhered to this recommendation.

With the discontinuation of this practice, Finnair does not have any requirements of its own regarding covid certificates.

Finnair flies to approximately 60 destinations during the summer season, with more destinations being added for the winter season.