ABTA annual conference moves online for first time

The ABTA annual conference, the Travel Convention, will take place as a virtual one-day event for the first time this year.

The show will be held on Wednesday, October 14th.

There will be thought provoking content around the future of travel and tourism, with keynote speakers, business sessions, a range of specialist workshops and networking opportunities delivered to delegates via a virtual event portal.

The portal will allow delegates to access the business sessions and specialist workshops, either live or on demand for up to a month after the event, network and request one to one meetings with other attendees and receive live technical assistance throughout the day.

The business sessions will be broadcast from a virtual studio in central London, with Chris Ship, the Royal Editor at ITV News, returning to moderate for the fifth time.

Confirmed keynote speakers include Gloria Guevara, chief executive of the WTTC; Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG; and John Bevan, chief executive of dnata Travel Europe.

The list of confirmed speakers is available on the Convention website and the full speaker line up will be released in September.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of ABTA, said, “We took the difficult decision a few months ago to postpone this year’s Travel Convention in Marrakech to 2021, but we look forward to welcoming our delegates there in person next year.

“In the meantime, with the start of the recovery presenting so many challenges to businesses, it has never been more important for us to come together to discuss the future of travel and how we can rebuild confidence in customers.

“From our virtual studio, we’ll be delivering high-level business sessions, practical workshops and time for networking.

“It will be unlike any other Convention before it – and we look forward to seeing our delegates there.”

More Information

For more info information and to register, visit the official website.