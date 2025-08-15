Abercrombie & Kent and Leica Partner to Enhance Wildlife Viewing Experiences

The partnership will provide A&K guests with access to Leica Camera’s unparalleled optical technology, ensuring they don’t miss a single detail of the incredible wildlife around them. Each guest and guide will be equipped with a pair of world-renowned Leica binoculars, allowing for close-up encounters with some of the world’s most iconic animals - from big cats and great apes to herds of elephants and colourful birdlife across Africa and South America.

A&K, renowned for its exceptional guiding, will further elevate its guest experience through specialised Leica training for its guides. This program will complement their deep expertise with advanced techniques in wildlife identification and tracking, harnessing the full potential of Leica’s cutting-edge optics. Guests will benefit from sharper insights and more immersive encounters in the field - gaining a richer, more informed perspective on Africa’s extraordinary wildlife.

“Leica’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with A&K’s mission to provide the most exceptional travel experiences in the world. This partnership will allow our guests to connect with the natural world on a deeper level and create memories that will last a lifetime.” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group.

Xero, a guide at A&K Sanctuary in Botswana’s Okavango Delta commented

“As guides, we’re trained to spot wildlife at great distances, often before anyone else sees it. With Leica binoculars, our guests can share that same level of clarity and detail - it really changes the whole experience. They’re not just observing animals; they’re engaged in every moment, noticing behaviour, movement, even subtle interactions they might otherwise miss.”



Dr. Ronny Fritsche, Member of the Executive Board of Leica Camera AG said: “We are excited about our close collaboration with Abercrombie & Kent – two internationally successful premium brands united by a shared commitment to quality, exceptional experiences, and the fascination of the moment. This partnership brings together exclusive luxury travel and high-precision optics, creating a genuine win-win situation: A&K can offer its clients unforgettable encounters with nature, breathtaking landscapes, and wildlife, while enabling a deeper immersion into extraordinary moments through our products. In turn, Leica gains valuable access to a discerning and quality-conscious audience.”

To celebrate and amplify this partnership, Abercrombie & Kent and Leica will embark on a multifaceted joint campaign. The collaboration will be brought to life from a dedicated photoshoot in Botswana and through captivating editorial features on A&K’s website and social media channels, highlighting the extraordinary wildlife encounters made possible by Leica’s exceptional optics. The campaign will also be activated within Leica and A&K’s presence in Harrods, brought to life through striking printed merchandise and engaging video content.