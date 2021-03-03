Tauscher to lead new Aman New York

Rudy Tauscher has been selected as the managing director of Aman New York.

He joins the company from Four Seasons Hotel New York where he was general manager.

In addition, the company said it would welcome Petar Krstic as hotel manager of the property.

With over 30 years of experience in luxury hospitality, the majority of which has been in New York where he has launched several properties, Tauscher brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Aman New York, set to open its doors in spring this year.

As managing director, he will oversee the pre-opening phase and running of the hotel, as well as making key appointments to build a team that will ensure a strong foundation and successful launch in what is a milestone moment for the brand.

Commenting on his new role, Tauscher said: “Aman, with its peaceful retreats and unassuming, warm hospitality, has always been a brand I have admired.

“I am honoured to be introducing Aman into a city that I feel so passionate about and have been fortunate to live in for much of my career.

“The hotel, together with its branded residences, will play a key part in this exciting new chapter for New York as the city begins a period of rejuvenation.

“I look forward to welcoming guests and New Yorkers to our urban sanctuary.”

At the crossroads of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, the opening of Aman New York coincides with the Crown Building’s 100th anniversary.

Krstic first joined Aman in 2017 as executive assistant manager at Amanjena, Morocco.

Following his experience in Marrakech, he moved to Amangalla, Sri Lanka in 2019 where he held the position of general manager, before moving to Aman’s flagship property, Amanpuri, as resort manager.

Prior to joining Aman, Krstic worked for luxury hospitality brands Rosewood and Mandarin Oriental in North America and Mexico as well as spending a period in New York as part of the operations team at the Surrey.