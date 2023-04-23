A World-First for the World’s Number One Cookie*: OREO Café opens in Qatar

The world’s number one cookie has landed at Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA), with the opening of the first permanent OREO Café outside of the USA and first in an airport.

The 116sqm café in the new North Node is delighting travelers with a delicious selection of sweet inventions including OREO milkshakes, muffins and cheesecakes and a comprehensive savory food and beverage menu, while chefs create unique treats live at the café‘s OREO Creations Bar.

The bespoke café concept features the OREO brand’s electric signature blue, white and black, attracting transiting passengers with giant OREO furniture, digital walls and a retail area.

Creating even more excitement, Mondelez and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) ran an integrated marketing campaign, including a Qatar Airways in-flight video during October and high visibility throughout the airport. Mondelez also delivered a high-performing social media campaign featuring playful creative assets and rich culinary imagery.

To celebrate OREO Day, the partners ran an airport takeover at HIA on March 6th with an end-to-end screen digital campaign across over 800 screens.

Jaya Singh, Managing Director, Mondelez WTR, and Thabet Musleh, Vice President, Qatar Duty Free, commented: “This is a historic moment for Mondelez and QDF. This exceptional partnership has brought a world-first to the world’s leading airport, and we have truly delivered on our mission to bring exclusive experiences to travel retail. With Mondelez WTR’s first foray into F&B leveraging a powerful global brand, we are confident that OREO Café Doha will cement itself as a flagship outlet.”

