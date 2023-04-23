Hard Rock International Champions ‘Save the Planet’ Pledge by “Going Dark” for Earth Hour

Hard Rock International, as a part of a commitment towards a cleaner, eco-friendly world, is once again reflecting on its partnership with global leader in environmental conservation World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and participation in the annual Earth Hour movement.

On Saturday, March 25, more than 135 Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos around the globe participated by “going dark” for one hour starting at 8:30 pm local property time. This year has proven to be Hard Rock’s most successful Earth Hour activation to-date, with more participating Hotels, Cafes and Casinos, and kilowatts conserved than ever before in the history of the partnership with World Wildlife Fund.

“Hard Rock’s ongoing partnership with World Wildlife Fund timed to Earth Hour each year is celebrated by properties and team members all over the world as a true testament to living out the ‘Save the Planet’ motto that bonds us all,” said Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. “This year, we extend a heartfelt thank you to our Hotels, Cafes and Casinos worldwide who made this the most impactful Earth Hour yet just by shutting off the lights and hosting unique activations for guests to enjoy.”

In celebration of Earth Hour this year, the 135+ participating properties’ restaurants, bars, Rock Shops®, hotel rooms, casino lobbies, and outdoor spaces enjoyed candle-lit dinners, acoustic musical performances, sustainable menu options, sustainable movie series, and upcycling competition events, including:

135+ Hard Rock properties around the world unplugged their iconic guitar and other lights for one hour among creative, planet-friendly activations. Hard Rock Cafe Shenzhen offered guests the chance to test drive electric vehicles. Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya held an upcycling competition to recreate iconic Hard Rock memorabilia, and having guests vote on which should be highlighted in the hotel’s lobby.

10 Hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Hard Rock Amsterdam, and Hard Rock Hotel Davos, hosted live acoustic music performances alongside candle lit performances.

14 properties developed special menus highlighting local ingredients and menu pairings for candle-lit dinners. Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, for instance, created a curated plant-based menu for the occasion.

9 Hotels and Casinos crafted cocktails celebrating “Going Dark,” with homegrown herbs and spirits from around the world. Hard Rock Hotel Bali and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana offered one of a kind, “Save the Planet” themed cocktails to their guests.



To learn more about Hard Rock’s mottos and commitment to “Save the Planet” including its partnerships with World Wildlife Fund and other sustainable partners like Clean The World, please visit www.hardrock.com/living-our-mottos.aspx. Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com.

