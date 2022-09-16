Roberto’s gives guests a taste of la dolce vita at its new Friday brunch

Roberto’s Amman, the critically acclaimed Italian restaurant situated atop The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Hotel, has proudly kicked off its new Friday brunch, beginning on September 9, giving guests a vibrant, delicious taste of la dolce vita in the heart of Amman.

Every Friday, from 1pm to 4pm, guests can embrace the weekend in style, with a decadent brunch menu served amidst a vivacious atmosphere, featuring live music and a sunny, picturesque view overlooking the capital. The mouthwatering menu—meticulously crafted by the restaurant’s executive chef, Carmelo Rosselli—offers up the best of Italian cuisine, with a menu that features premium ingredients, all exceptionally prepared.

The antipasti course features an array of shareable plates, including creamy burrata, a refreshing Insalata AI 4 Semi, Roberto’s signature carpaccio pizza, and delicious tonno battuto. The ‘primi’ course offers guests amble portions of two decadent Italian classics: wild forest and portobello mushroom risotto with shaved black truffles and a rich calamari and prawn pasta. The ‘secondi’ course, served in individual portions, offers up a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth Ribeye di Manzo, served alongside roasted potatoes and vegetables. And for a riveting final act, Roberto’s Friday brunch features an out-of-this-world dessert course, complete with classic tiramisu, profiteroles, velvety pistachio ice cream, and a refreshing lemon sorbet.

Guests at Roberto’s Friday brunch are also invited to enjoy a delicious selection of signatures cocktails, premium wines, or festive champagne. There are three brunch packages that visitors can choose from—each designed to help them enjoy an experience that is perfectly in line with their tastes and expectations. And all of these offerings are enjoyed in a truly vibrant and festive atmosphere, creating an occasion worth celebrating week after week.

To book your Roberto’s Friday brunch experience, call +962 6 550 1560.

Older A Dubai Palm Jumeirah villa with ‘1,600-year old olive tree’ sells for Dh128m Newer Emirates to add five weekly flights to its flight schedule to Algeria