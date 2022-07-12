5-star Ana Mandara Cam Ranh Vietnam opens

Ana Mandara Cam Ranh, Bai Dai, Cam Lam has officially opened to guests from July 7 in its first phase. According to the leader of Sovico Khanh Hoa Company, Ltd. (investor), Ana Mandara Cam Ranh is considered as a replacement project for Ana Mandara Nha Trang (closed to tourists from June 30).





The project covers an area of 29ha with a total capital of VND2,000 billion. In the first phase, Ana Mandara Cam Ranh provides accommodation at 36 villas with Ana Beach House Restaurant, spa service; recreational activities and games for children such as visiting vegetable gardens, flying kites, coloring plaster sculptures, etc.; and private barbecue at villas or on the beach.





Ana Mandara Cam Ranh plans to continue putting 140 garden and beach view rooms into use from August 2022 with more conveniences such as a 300-seat restaurant, a children’s amusement center, a conference and a fitness room.

