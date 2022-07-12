Landmark tourist destinations in new Vietnam passport

The Ministry of Public Security will use a new passport form from 1st July 2022. The new template consists of 50 pages, printed with famous cultural heritage sites and landmarks such as Trang An Landscape Complex, Ha Long Bay, Hue Imperial Citadel, Hung Temple, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, Nha Rong Wharf, Lung Cu Flag Pole, Fansipan ... to promote the image of Vietnam.

Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex (Ninh Binh Province)

Trang An, just 100 km from Hanoi, features lush green paddy fields, striking limestone outcrops and near-vertical limestone peaks. It’s home to 500 different species of flora and over 100 types of fauna too. It is alo the location in the film “Kong: Skull Island”. On 23rd June 2014, Trang An was inscribed in the UNESCO’s World Heritage List, proudly being the first site to be acknowledged as a mixed natural and cultural heritage in Vietnam.

Khue Van Cac (Ha Noi City)

Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature) in Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature ) is the symbol of Ha Noi City. It was erected in 1805 under the reign of the Nguyen dynasty as a place for classic poetry review.

Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh Province)

Ha Long Bay with more than 1,900 virtual islands and islets, most of which are limestone. This exceptionally beautiful and appealing site was designated two times as World Heritage Site in 1994 for aesthetic value and 2000 by geological and geomorphological value.

Hue Imperial Citadel (Thua Thien Hue Province)

The complex of Hue Citadel relic is 520 hectares, located along the banks of the Perfume River, recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage in 1993. Hue used to be the capital of Vietnam under the Nguyen Dynasty from 1805-1945. Up to now, a number of works and architectures inside are still preserved, imprinted with traces of time.

Hung Temple (Phu Tho Province)

The historical site is a complex of temples and pagodas, worshiping the Kings Hung and the royal family, located from the foot to the top of the 175 m high Nghia Linh Mountain, surrounded by a forest. This is also a familiar pilgrimage site for many Vietnamese people.

Hoi An Ancient Town (Quang Nam Province)

Hoi An attracts domestic and foreign tourists by keeping its nostalgic features with ancient houses, tiled roofs, painted in saffron color, next to Hoai River shimmering every night when people release lanterns together. Hoi An was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage in 1999.

Lung Cu Flag Tower (Ha Giang Province)

Lung Cu Flag Tower on the top of Nui Rong (the Dragon Mountain) is a sacred symbol of sovereignty in the northernmost point of Vietnam. The flag is 54m2 wide, representing 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam.

My Son Sanctuary (Quang Nam Province)

It is located in a valley with a diameter of about 2 km, surrounded by hills and mountains. This site has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage since 1999. My Son is a Hindu holy place of Champa Kingdom. Today, visitors can come here for pilgrimage and visit the ancient architecture.

Fansipan (Lao Cai Province)

Fansipan Mount, known as the ‘Rooftop of Indochina’, is the highest peak in Vietnam and a great choice for your stargasing experience in Vietnam. It is also the destination of many mountaineers and cloud hunters. You could use Fansipan cable car to the top.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)