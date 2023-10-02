Winter Holidays 2023: Discover the Best European Christmas Market for Your Family Adventure

The twinkling lights, festive atmosphere, and delicious scents of mulled wine wafting through the air can only mean one thing: it’s time for the winter holidays and a visit to Europe’s best Christmas markets! With so many incredible options across the continent, choosing one to explore with your family can be a daunting task. That’s why we’re here to help you decide on the perfect destination for Winter Holidays 2023. So bundle up in your warmest sweaters and coats, grab your loved ones, and let’s explore the magic of Europe’s most enchanting Christmas markets together.

Fairytale Charm: Strasbourg, France

Often referred to as the “Capital of Christmas,” Strasbourg boasts the oldest Christmas market in France, dating back to 1570. One of the must-visit spots is the iconic Place Kléber, home to the Great Christmas Tree. This towering marvel is adorned with shimmering ornaments and thousands of lights, making it an impressive sight to behold. Don’t forget to visit Christkindelsmärik, where you’ll find over 300 charming chalets offering handcrafted gifts, mouthwatering treats, and hot beverages to keep you warm. A family trip to Strasbourg wouldn’t be complete without ice-skating at Place Gutenberg or taking a ride on the Ferris wheel for panoramic views of the city.

Historic Festivities: Nuremberg, Germany

Nestled in the heart of Bavaria, Nuremberg is home to one of the most beloved Christmas markets in the world: the Christkindlesmarkt. With a history dating back to the 16th century, this annual event offers a delightful blend of old-world charm and modern comforts that captivate visitors year after year. At the heart of Nuremberg’s historic Old Town, you’ll find a bustling market square brimming with over 180 wooden stalls adorned with red-and-white-striped awnings. Be sure to pack in your suitcase, next to the duvet covers, the famous Nürnberger Lebkuchen, a local delicacy that dates back centuries. From puppet shows and interactive nativity scenes to a historic carousel and steam train, there are plenty of activities to keep your whole family entertained at Nuremberg’s Christkindlesmarkt. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the Christkind, the region’s symbol of holiday cheer who leads the opening ceremony each year dressed in golden robes.

Scandinavian Cheer: Copenhagen, Denmark

As soon as you set foot in the Danish capital’s atmospheric Christmas markets, you instantly understand the meaning of hygge, the Scandinavian concept of cozy contentment. Copenhagen embraces the art of seasonal celebration, ensuring that both young and old will be enchanted by its festive charm. Tivoli Gardens, the city’s famous amusement park transforms into a veritable winter wonderland complete with fairy lights, snow-covered landscape, and beautiful decorations. At the heart of this magical setting lies Tivoli’s Christmas market, offering traditional Nordic gifts, delicious treats like æbleskiver, and warming drinks for those chilly winter evenings.

Majestic Scenery: Salzburg, Austria

If you’re seeking a spectacular backdrop for your holiday festivities, look no further than Salzburg’s Christkindlmarkt. Situated in the shadow of Hohensalzburg Fortress and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, this picturesque destination offers more than just stunning scenery; it’s also teeming with history, tradition, and plenty of cheers. Set amidst the historic city center, Salzburg’s bustling Christmas market features over 100 wooden stalls filled with unique handicrafts, traditional snacks, and mulled wine. Don’t miss the chance to take a festive train ride around the market, or partake in one of the many creative workshops offered on site. And for an unforgettable experience attend a traditional Advent concert at the beautiful St. Peter’s Church.