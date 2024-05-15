Holland America Line Opens Bookings for 2026 Grand World Voyage

Holland America Line has officially opened bookings for its 2026 Grand World Voyage aboard Volendam. The premium cruise line also unveiled and opened bookings for its 2026 Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage on Zaandam. The two extended cruises sail roundtrip from the United States in January 2026 and will rendezvous in Sydney, Australia, during their journeys.

The newly unveiled Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage offers guests an immersive journey Down Under while also exploring Hawaii, Fiji, French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu across the South Pacific. With 10 extended port visits, guests have more time to explore the culture and nightlife in destinations like Papeete, Tahiti, and Raiatea, French Polynesia.

“Our Grand Voyages are renowned for connecting guests with the world’s most fascinating places while sailing roundtrip from the United States,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Our team crafted this itinerary to show guests the parts of Australia and New Zealand they expect to visit, but also included frequently asked for, but rarely visited, ports throughout Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.”

With the Grand World Voyage sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage cruising roundtrip from San Diego, California, travelers can explore a variety of global destinations in ease without the need for international or long-haul air.

The Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage will visit 44 ports across 10 countries over the 93-day voyage. Guests sailing on this cruise will be privy to an intimate experience on one of Holland America Line’s perfectly sized ships, offering access to smaller ports.

The 2026 Grand World Voyage, which was announced in February but is now available for booking, will sail to 48 ports across 25 countries on an east-to-west route — traveling as far south as Antarctica and as far north as Oslo, Norway. Guests will experience all seven continents during the journey.

On March 7, 2026, Volendam and Zaandam will be at Sydney together. Zaandam arrives March 6 for an overnight, and Volendam arrives March 7 for an overnight.

2026 Grand Australia and New Zealand Highlights — Zaandam

93-day voyage. Departs Jan. 4, 2026, roundtrip from San Diego.

The ship heads southwest and around the Hawaiian Islands with an overnight in Honolulu before continuing south, island hopping around Fiji and the South Pacific. Zaandam explores the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea before nearly circling the Australia and visiting New Zealand before heading northeast through Tonga and French Polynesia, returning to San Diego.

44 total ports in 10 countries across two continents.

Two-day Great Barrier Reef scenic cruising experience in the Ribbon Reef Region and Far North Region.

Six overnight calls: Honolulu, Hawaii; Fremantle (Perth), Sydney and Hobart, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Papeete.

Four late-night departures: Adelaide, Australia; and Moorea, Raiatea and Huahine, French Polynesia.

2026 Grand World Voyage Highlights — Volendam

132-day voyage. Departs Jan. 4, 2026, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Volendam heads south along the east coast of South America, crossing the equator and sailing down to Antarctica for a four-day scenic cruising experience. The ship then makes its way up the west coast of South America and over to Easter Island before traversing the islands of the South Pacific en route to Australia. Volendam explores Singapore and the Maldives, then calls at Alexandria, Egypt, for an overnight stay before meandering through the Mediterranean and northern Europe, ending with an Atlantic Ocean crossing.

48 total ports in 25 countries across seven continents.

Nine overnight calls: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Papeete; Sydney; Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; Malé, Maldives; Safaga (Luxor) and Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Five late-night departures: Moorea, French Polynesia; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Oslo, Norway; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

NEW: A rare Grand cruise through the Gironde Estuary to Bordeaux, France.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

Guests who book the full 132-day Grand World Voyage or 93-day Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage by June 16, 2025, receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to $9,350 or $7,900 respectively, per person. Perks for all guests who book early feature a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease, complimentary roundtrip airport transfers, a $500 Grand Mariner Discount for past guests and a 3% pay-in-full discount.

Additional extras can include onboard credits up to $2,000 per guest, complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the airport, prepaid crew appreciation, a free shore excursion and laundry and dry-cleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

A Grand Onboard Experience

On each Grand Voyage, Holland America Line ships provide gracious service, superior amenities and unexpected experiences. Guests can relax during leisurely days at sea, taking advantage of the extra time to participate in shipboard activities. Shipboard entertainment shines in the evening with local cultural performers and special guest headliners. Festive gala balls and dressy nights create memorable moments, along with a Captain’s Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.