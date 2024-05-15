Lonely Planet’s Best Father’s Day Gifts

Seeking the perfect gift this Father’s Day? Lonely Planet has released its top travel and lifestyle inspiration titles for Dads, from cycling adventures close to home to journeys exploring the offbeat side of North America to incredible train journeys around the world and inspiration for gardening enthusiasts. The global travel expert has the perfect book for every interest.

Best Bike Rides of Great Britain – The ultimate guide for cycling enthusiasts and nature lovers looking to explore Britain. A passport to 40-day trips on two wheels, using pedal power to see Great Britain through a new lens. Discover this island’s diverse landscapes via easy-to-follow trails for cyclists and E-bike riders of all levels, offering suggested rides lasting from a couple of hours to a full day. Suggestions include wildlife-rich riverside rides in the South Downs, and ways to discover Yorkshire’s rugged moors and coastal paths. The book also contains urban trails taking in iconic landmarks in cities including London and Bath, and many more. RRP £15.99

Also available in this series: Best Bikes Rides of France, Australia, Italy and New Zealand

Amazing Train Journeys - Discover 60 of the world’s most remarkable train journeys, from the iconic California Zephyr in the USA or the enchanting Bernina Express in Switzerland to Caledonian Sleeper in Britain. This guide showcases a diverse range of scenic rail adventures, with inspiring imagery, personal recommendations, and insider tips for luxurious to budget-friendly options. Including the route from Belgrade to Bar in Montenegro, where breath-taking landscapes await at unbeatable fares. Hardback RRP: £22.99

Offbeat North America - Perfect for the adventurous dad seeking off-the-beaten track and more sustainable travel experiences in Canada, the USA, Mexico, and Caribbean. Discover fascinating alternatives to well-touristed locations, from the rugged landscapes of Dead Horse Point State Park in Utah, the unexpected charm of Texas Hill Country’s wineries and the rich culture of the indigenous people of Manitoulin Island, Canada to celebrating at the Wikwemikong Annual Cultural Festival Powwow. As well as features on less-visited states like Alabama, Iowa, and Missouri, this book sparks curiosity and inspires adventures across the vast and varied continent. Hardback RRP: £32.99

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joy of Exploring Gardens - Ideal for green-fingered fathers who find joy in cultivating their gardens and exploring horticultural delights when travelling. Celebrating 180 extraordinary gardens from around the world, including iconic locations like Monet’s House and Garden to hidden gems such as Hunte’s Gardens in Barbados. Each garden has been selected for its ability to uplift, thrill, and inspire, with expert insights, personal accounts, and practical travel tips. The Joy of Exploring Gardens is not just a book, it is a journey of discovery and delight for those who cherish the magic of flora and fauna. Hardback RRP: £19.99

Electric Vehicle Road Trips of USA & Canada - Explore North America’s stunning landscapes in sustainable style with 60 curated routes, including the Rockies, California’s wine regions, Yellowstone, and more. Featuring detailed itineraries, maps highlighting convenient charging station locations and tips for travelling lightly while discovering breathtaking sights. Whether winding down the pacific highway from San Fransisco to Sandiago or uncovering waterfalls along the Sea to Sky Highway in British Colombia, this guide ensures an unforgettable adventure for eco-conscious dads. Hardback RRP: £24.99 Electric Vehicle Roads Trips of Europe also available

All these titles are available from shop.lonelyplanet.com/en-gb or where all good books are sold.