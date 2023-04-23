Why are active holidays back on the rise for 2023?



Over the course of the past few years, there’s been a major surge in the number of bookings for active holidays. For families and couples alike, these types of holidays differ from the holiday experience that typically involves sunbathing on the beach and by the pool. Along with indulging in a warm climate, active holidays promise an experience tailored to your interests.

Whether you’re an experienced windsurfer or you’d like to try sailing for the first time, going on holiday could give you more than just a standard break.

What’s behind the surge in the popularity?

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdowns, people are comparatively more concerned about their health. A recent survey of UK adults found that around 50% of participants reported trying to increase their exercise levels after lockdown, as well as their consumption of fruit and vegetables.

Additionally, almost one in four UK adults has experienced feelings of loneliness due to Covid-19. For many, the easing of restrictions has been motivation enough to return to or increase their previous levels of socialisation and group activity.

Furthermore, the thrill of adventure is constantly promoted on social media channels including Instagram and TikTok. Seeing others enjoying themselves can prompt the fear of missing out, too. Bright and engaging videos might be the only motivation needed to book your next adventure.

Along with these changes stemming from the pandemic, there are plenty of other reasons behind the need for adventure holidays.

Why choose an active holiday for 2023?

- A new focus on sustainable tourism

By nature, physical activities promote eco-friendly practices. Whether you head out on a bike, a boat, or on foot, you can do so in the knowledge that you won’t be responsible for any emissions. Heading out to explore and get active in your natural environment comes hand-in-hand with respecting the planet.

- Experience-focused holidays

With more and more activities from which to choose, there’s something for everyone on an active holiday. Going away becomes much more about your interests and what you choose to do with your time than fitting into a one-size-fits-all programme.

Discovering beautiful views and reaching new heights independently is something that can only be experienced on an active holiday. For example, purpose-built cycling holidays provide you with everything you need to start exploring straight away.

- No compromise needed

One of the biggest challenges faced by families going on holiday is the constant debate over which activities to take part in – or how to create a schedule. When you choose an active holiday, this dilemma is completely resolved. Instead, you can pursue the things that call to you most naturally.

- Have a real break

It’s widely known that exercise releases endorphins and makes us feel relaxed.

Along with all the usual benefits of moving your body, doing so in a new and beautiful natural environment is one of the best ways to grow your mindset. Take yourself back to childhood memories and allow yourself to forget the pressures of the working week, focusing only on the new skills you’re learning.