Space Innovations Labs Tail Table makes road trips so much better!

The table expands up to four feet long and 30 inches wide, supporting 200-plus pounds at the base and 25 pounds out on the edge. Complete with a chopping board, six wine glass holders and changeable table mats. *Includes Tail Table Base, Chopping Board Attachment, Silicone Mats, and Tail Table Carrying Bag*

This patented floating automobile table seamlessly locks onto the metal U-latch in your trunk or rear cargo area.

The Tail Table is a collapsible car table that locks onto the car trunk’s latch and uses the rear bumper as a brace, with the latter providing the necessary stability to let it function without wobbling or shaking. The company states it can work with both U-type and I-type metal trunk latches, so it should cover majority of modern cars plying the roads today, with the rear bumper on the car serving as a brace to let it support loads of up to 200 pounds.

- Universal Fitment: Fits most all cars, SUVs or Vans with a metal U-latch

- Patented floating vehicle table

- Includes Tail Table carrying Bbag

- Includes telescoping support leg for added strength

- Food safe chopping board & non-slip material throughout

- Dishwasher safe made for easy cleaning

- Seating space for 4-8 people

- Supports 200+ lbs of weight at base & 25lbs at far edge

- Folds down to 24Lx15Wx3H inches

- Fully extends to 48Lx30Wx3H inches

- 6 built-in beverage goblet holders (Add Deluxe Package for 12 perfect fitting plastic glasses + carrying bag)

When collapsed, the table measures a compact 24 x 15 x 3 inches (depth x width x thickness), so you can easily stash it anywhere in the boot, ready to be deployed as needed, as well as most shelves, closets, and drawers in your home. When fully unfolded, it extends to a whopping 48 x 30 x 2 inches (depth x width x thickness), allowing you to use it to hold large objects and a generous amount of supplies. Simply put, you can have six friends gathered comfortably around it for snacks and refreshments.

Add The Deluxe Package For The Ultimate Experience!

Complete your Tail Table experience by selecting the “Deluxe Package” in the product dropdown menu to include a Deluxe Carrying Bag + high-quality beverage goblets & tumblers that fit the integrated Tail Table beverage holders perfectly so you can comfortably enjoy your drink of choice.

Deluxe Package Includes:

- 6 - 12oz plastic-stemmed beverage goblets

- 6 - 6oz plastic drink tumblers

- Separate Deluxe Package Bag that perfectly fits the Tail Table + 12 plastic glasses.

- Drinkware & Deluxe Bag Liner are both Dishwasher Safe

- Drinkware made from Tritan - BPA Free Plastic - Highly durable & shatter-resistant

- Extra storage area for plates/silverware (actual plates & silverware not included)

The Tail Table has a non-slip silicone surface, ensuring anything you set down on top will stay in place even when it’s wet, while six cutouts on the wide end of the table serve as stem glass holders for securing wine glasses while keeping the tabletop unoccupied. There’s a carry handle on the fixed end, making it easy to move when stashing in the garage or installing in another car, while an included bag allows you to hang it behind the car seat for even more storage options. The wide foldout section of the table, by the way, can be detached from the rest of it, allowing you to have a separate tray when moving the party away from the car.

