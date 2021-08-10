The Standard, Hua Hin opens its doors as the brand’s first resort in Thailand

The Standard, Hua Hin, the brand’s new resort and first property in Thailand, has officially opened its doors to local and international guests. With 178 guest rooms and suites, 21 pool villas, a beachfront location and timeless design, The Standard, Hua Hin will be the destination of choice for the Thai creative set and The Standard’s global loyalists. Visitors can immerse themselves in one-of-a-kind culinary experiences at three on-site restaurants, as well as rejuvenating spa services that meld the traditional with the alternative.

“An extraordinary amount of care and thought has been put into every detail of this property. From its location to the architecture, landscape and design to our food, cocktails, music, art, uniforms and scent,” said Amar Lalvani, Executive Chairman of Standard International. “We have blended Hua Hin’s understated elegance with The Standard’s playful approach to hospitality. There is nothing like the experience we have created anywhere in Thailand.”

Adventures at the Beach

The Standard, Hua Hin occupies the most scenic beaches in town with many activities available on property for singles, couples, and families. In addition to traditional water sports such as paddle boarding and kayaking, the resort offers wakeboarding and kiteboarding as well the opportunity to just lay by the pool all day. Guests can also explore the beach on horseback, a Hua Hin tradition, or work up a sweat playing beach tennis. An hour before sunset, our house DJ plays tunes to complement sunset and pre-dinner cocktails.

Dining in Style

Open for all-day dining, Lido Restaurant and Bar is our Italian-inspired eatery with year-round al fresco dining that transforms into an intimate culinary experience in the evening. The carefully crafted menu is centered around rotisserie grilled meats and local seafood, as well as classic pizzas and paninis. Guests will find marinated porchetta and succulent whole chicken roasted on the open fire, grilled seafoods and a selection of perfectly al dente pasta dishes accompanied by a thoughtfully curated international wine list.

For beachside dining, the impeccably restored heritage house on the property has been reinvented as the restaurant Praça, serving traditional Thai family style dishes paired with craft cocktails. Praça’s idyllic beachfront location and thoughtful design creates an intimate atmosphere perfect for connecting with friends and family. On the menu diners will find traditional Thai dishes with a modern twist that highlight generation-old recipes, and ingredients indigenous to the area. Visitors can also book Chef’s Table experiences, pop-up dinners, and “beach bum” waterfront picnics.

As guests stroll through the garden, they are invited to The Juice Café, which offers a selection of coffees, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, elixirs, gelato and freshly baked treats. The cafe’s terrace is perfect for early risers to read the newspaper with their perfectly made cappuccino and prepare for the day.

Lasting Wellness at The Spa

The Standard, Hua Hin takes its inspiration from The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, and has designed experiences around wellness and the reinvigoration of the senses. All done in an effortless, seductive and playful environment. The Spa offers a serene but colorful setting where guests can choose from a variety of treatments that often incorporate traditional Thai elements, but also fun moments such as the Mud Lounge where guests can slather themselves in healing clay or the Monk Lounge which delivers soothing stimuli after spa sessions as well as glow-in-the-dark moon yoga.

The expert team goes beyond treatments to deeper healing to nurture and calm guests’ minds, offering private therapy sessions, meditation and breathwork. Energy healing practices with crystals and quartz are incorporated to unblock chakras and leave guests balanced. Additionally, the vibrations of water-filled singing bowl ceremonies ease anxiety and stress and promote REM sleep.

Hollywood Glamour Meets Relaxed Miami Design

Lush landscape with a dose of Frank Sinatra nostalgia, The Standard, Hua Hin is nestled on Hua Hin’s most famous beach strip. Built on the site of the first residential property to ever be constructed along Hua Hin’s beach, the resort achieves seamless design continuity between the area’s rich history and the brand’s own mid-century design roots. The property occupies a prime spot where guests are never more than a few steps away from the ocean.

The design, overseen by the Standard’s in-house design team and in partnership with Onion Architects, Studio Freehand and Shelley Kwok Design, pays homage to the Standard’s first waterfront hotel, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. The lush landscape and tropical environment provide an ever-present natural backdrop. At the heart of the development lies the carefully restored Heritage House, a period structure that follows the area’s traditional vernacular architecture, reinvented as a Thai izakaya restaurant and cock bar, Praça. This careful pairing of Hua Hin’s old-world charm with an international sensibility creates an incredible juxtaposition of modern and historic, architectural and organic, local and outward-looking.

A Beloved Retreat

A beloved getaway dating back to 1911, Hua Hin emerged as a destination when the construction of the railroad that connects Bangkok with the South first arrived at the pristine little beach town. By the mid-1920s, it became the chosen holiday retreat for the nobility. With time, the sleepy fishing village has transformed into a popular seaside destination without losing its old-world charm. Today, Hua Hin is a favorite weekend escape for residents of Bangkok who have been waiting for exactly what The Standard promises to offer: a stylish and vibrant beachfront resort. One that respects Hua Hin’s understated Thai elegance, has appreciation of the history and local setting, and combines it with a global sensibility and a bit of fun.

The Standard, Hua Hin has just announced two special opening offers. Standard Time, allows guests to select their check in and check out times at any time of day and night and the Stowaway Long Stay Special which allows guests with a minimum stay of 3 consecutive nights a daily breakfast for two, 15% off all other food & beverage, 15% off a la carte menu at The Spa, 15% off laundry service, use of Kayak and Stand-Up Paddle Board (SUP) equipment for 1 hour/day and up to 30 % off from best available rates at the resort. More information about the hotel and ongoing promotions is available at www.standardhotels.com.