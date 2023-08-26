Savor the Flavors: Top 5 Restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, is a vibrant and bustling metropolis in Vietnam that boasts a rich culinary heritage. The city’s food scene is a delightful fusion of traditional Vietnamese cuisine and international flavors, making it a paradise for food enthusiasts.

If you’re planning a visit to this mesmerizing city, be prepared to embark on a culinary journey that will leave your taste buds tingling. To help you make the most of your dining experience, here are the top five restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City that you must not miss.

Nha Hang Ngon

Located in a beautifully restored colonial villa, Nha Hang Ngon is a culinary gem that offers an authentic taste of Vietnamese street food in a charming setting. This restaurant is renowned for its extensive menu, featuring an array of Vietnamese dishes from various regions. From freshly made spring rolls and flavorful pho to mouthwatering grilled meats, Nha Hang Ngon is a favorite among both locals and tourists.

Cuc Gach Quan

Cuc Gach Quan is a hidden gem tucked away in an old French colonial house, offering a rustic and cozy atmosphere. This restaurant is celebrated for its commitment to using organic and locally sourced ingredients. The menu at Cuc Gach Quan showcases traditional Vietnamese dishes with a modern twist. Don’t miss their signature clay pot dishes and the array of vegetarian options available.

The Deck Saigon

For those seeking an upscale and romantic dining experience, The Deck Saigon is the perfect choice. Situated along the Saigon River, this restaurant provides a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. The Deck Saigon specializes in contemporary Vietnamese cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh seafood. Enjoy the stunning river views while indulging in dishes like soft-shell crab, grilled prawns, and the renowned pomelo salad.

Pho Hoa

No visit to Vietnam is complete without trying a steaming bowl of pho, and Pho Hoa is renowned for serving one of the best bowls in Ho Chi Minh City. This modest and unassuming eatery has been dishing out aromatic and flavorful bowls of pho for decades. The broth here is cooked to perfection, and the tender slices of beef or chicken are simply divine. Locals and travelers alike flock to Pho Hoa for their pho fix.

Secret Garden

Hidden amidst the hustle and bustle of District 1, Secret Garden is a rooftop oasis that offers a unique dining experience. As the name suggests, this restaurant is a well-kept secret among locals and those in the know. The menu features traditional Vietnamese dishes, with a focus on fresh herbs and vegetables grown on the rooftop garden. Be sure to try their sizzling hotpots and grilled meats while enjoying the panoramic views of the city.



Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary scene is a testament to the country’s rich food culture and history. These top five restaurants offer a diverse range of dining experiences, from casual street food to elegant riverside dining. Whether you’re a food enthusiast or just looking for a taste of authentic Vietnamese cuisine, these restaurants should be on your list when visiting this vibrant city. Prepare to tantalize your taste buds and embark on a gastronomic adventure you won’t soon forget.

The city also plays host on the 6th of this month to the Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards, jus think how lucky guests to this prestigious event are, a wealth of mouthwatering delights awaits them.



