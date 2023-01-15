How to Take Your Favourite Perfumes on Vacation

With summer just around the corner, many of us are starting to plan our upcoming vacations. One important item on your travel list should be finding ways to take your favourite perfumes with you without breaking the bank or facing any surprises at the airport security check-in process. Whether you’re taking a road trip, flying domestic or even international – we’ve got you covered. Here are some tips for bringing your signature scent along for the ride! In addition to this, we have some of the best selections of Perfume Samples UK from our site, Parfumery.co.uk, that you can take with you after reading our article.

Travel Ready Bottles

The easiest way to bring along your favourite fragrance is by choosing a smaller, travel-ready bottle. Many brands offer mini versions of their popular scents in TSA-friendly sizes or you can find 10ml prefilled bottles from Perfume Samples UK. You can pick these up at almost any beauty store, or online from retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty. This is a great option if you only need enough scent to last while you’re away.

Decant Larger Bottles into Smaller Containers

If you already have a larger bottle of perfume that won’t fit into your carry-on luggage, try decanting it into smaller containers such as MakeupMixer’s Mini Airless Spray Bottle. These bottles are completely TSA compliant and hold up to 2 ounces of liquid – which should cover most fragrances on the market today! Just make sure that each container holds less than 3oz (85 mL). Anything over this limit will require special consideration from airport security staff and could mean extra costs or delays when travelling abroad.

Store in Protective Wrap

Whether decanting or using travel bottles, it pays to give fragrance an extra layer of protection when packing for vacation. Slip bottles into an airtight plastic bag such as Ziploc sealable freezer bags before stowing away in your suitcase or backpack – this will help prevent accidental leakage onto other belongings during transit! Alternatively, find small cases designed specifically for storing fragrances; these are lightweight and durable options perfect for long trips where space is limited.

Check Airport Regulations Before Departure

To ensure a hassle free experience at the airport (on both departure and return) double check applicable regulations regarding liquids and gels prior to boarding your flight. You can do so online via organization websites, visiting local airline hubs or simply giving them a call ahead of time! Keep in mind that certain countries have stricter rules so it always pays off to be prepared before arriving abroad (especially if taking multiple perfumes!).

Taking your favourite scents on vacation doesn’t have to be difficult – with just a little bit of preparation and planning you can easily find ways to bring them along without breaking the rules or overspending!