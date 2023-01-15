Breaking Travel News investigates: The Dorchester, London

Already one of the most competitive in the world, the London hospitality market will welcome two new star names in the coming months.

Peninsula London will make its debut in May, with Raffles London at the OWO expected to follow in the summer.

With international guests, not least the key Chinese market, also rapidly recovering, what better time for a refresh?

The five-star, 250-bedroom Dorchester on the storied Park Lane is leading the way, with its most comprehensive overhaul since 1989 now reaching fruition.

The first phase of the renovations were unveiled in the past few weeks – with the Promanade, Artists’ Bar and Vespers all welcoming guests.

As one might imagine for a property of this stature, all three have been well received fans – and were alive with the hum of discreet conversation when we visited in early February.

Taking our seats on one of the quiet sofas at the periphery of the Artists’ Bar, we drink in the surroundings.

The interiors have been imagined by designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.

The Lalique crystal designs shine, while there is pride of place for a legendary mirrored piano once owned by Liberace, which has been meticulously restored.

An original collection of artworks by artists working in Britain is also proudly displayed throughout.

The pieces, individual and crossing a range of media and techniques, are a celebration of London, mixing nature with urban landscapes, while portraying the impact of the hotel on the city and the famous figures associated with the property.

Visitors during our visit were an international bunch, made up of both guests of the hotel and curious connoisseurs from elsewhere who had heard something special was now on offer.

Six signature cocktails presented at Artists’ Bar take inspiration from the spectacular artworks, with ingredients mirroring the references and influences that each artist used to create their work.

We sampled the City of Gold, inspired by a map of London by Ewan Eason and featuring the use of gold dust and lemon verbena cordial.

The Artists’ Bar sits at one end of the Promenade, while at the other guests will find Vesper Bar, imagined by designer Martin Brudnizki.

The location is led by Scott Gavin, who joins as bar manager, having established an impressive career at Scarfes Bar, Tom Kerridge and Fitz Bar.

The name honours the many connections with James Bond throughout the years.

Bond author, Ian Fleming, who invented the Vesper Martini, stayed and dined at the Dorchester in the 1940s and throughout his life until he died in 1964 and when William Boyd continued the Bond series with the novel ‘Solo,’ Bond wakes up in a suite at the Dorchester on his birthday.

This evening, the air is relaxed, with elegant looking couples chatting amiably – though, none seems to be a secret agent!

We enjoy a First Impressions designed to celebrate the first thing you see at the Dorchester, the famous façade with yellow and white awnings including above the Vesper Bar entrance on Park Lane.

Featuring Seatrus gin, Safflower Galliano, Melomel, lavender bitters, Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label and orange essence, it is served in a slender glass seemingly two feet tall – a remarkable creation.

Finally, to dinner.

The Promenade captures guests’ imaginations from the moment they step through the timeless new lobby of the Dorchester.

The interiors, again by Pierre-Yves Rochon, encompass the charming eccentricities of the hotel, while bringing a fresh elixir of colours inspired by the British landscape.

Flanked by striking pillars along the depth of the space, delicate white and soft sage green ceilings are finished with gold leaf accents.

An original collection of contemporary artworks by British artists will be revealed throughout.

The furnishings complete the drama of the space with cornered blue sofas and flavescent yellow and deep pink chairs sitting neatly around dark oak wood tables.

No part of the Dorchester would be complete without a signature statement carpet to anchor the vibrant interiors.

Surrounded by exceptional gastronomy from modern British menus at the Grill to three Michelin starred French cuisine at Alain Ducasse and famed Cantonese dining at China Tang, the Promenade returns as the ever-welcoming heart of the Dorchester.

As evening descends, the space is transformed into an intimate dining room that shines with the glow of good company and great surroundings.

We enjoyed a number of treats befitting the space, including langoustine and chicken pie and gnocchi cacio e pepe.

Both were well received, though the prices will be considered high by anybody who has to check.

Three spaces and three triumphs – this is the rarefied air that international guests expect to find when they visit London.

Not as stuffy as some of the other offerings in the city, the clientele is more international plutocrat than British aristocrat – with the hotel comfortably taking its place on the world stage.

A welcome, well-timed return.

More Information

Since 1931, the Dorchester has stood among most recognised and acclaimed hotels in the world.

Perfectly situated in the heart of Mayfair, with one of the finest parks on the doorstep, it is the legendary address where sophistication and inspiration thrive.

