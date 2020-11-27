Breaking Travel News interview: Nаtalia Lipets, advisor to the vice president, Academservice

Having been recognised as one of the best in the business by the World Travel Awards, Breaking Travel News here chats with Nаtalia Lipets of Academservice to find out more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your recognition as the World’s Leading Entertainment Travel Management Company by voters at the World Travel Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Nаtalia Lipets: Great! We had serious competitors, and the more honourable the award is thus for us.

They are all big names in the sports and culture service industry.

Our company celebrated its 30th anniversary this year and this win is especially important for us.

Certainly, it encourages us to develop further and move beyond expectations.

BTN: This is the second year in succession you have taken this title – how useful are the World Travel Awards when it comes to promoting the brand around the world?

NL: To get World Travel Awards is a weighty confirmation that you are the best and the most decent in the market.

However, to promote brand successfully you need variety of factors.

One of them is transformations, changes to surprise in a good way partners and customers.

Breaking Travel News: Can you tell our readers just a little about the company and what it brings to the hospitality market in Russia?

NL: Academservice is a group of companies that deals with several areas of activity.

This includes not only travel services in the field of culture, sports, and music – major events, regular contracts.

We also organise MICE events, business trips, group tours in Russia and CIS.

Our company is also the biggest consolidator and distributor of individual hotel bookings on the Russian market with our own online sales system.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in Russian tourism as we look ahead to 2021? Is there a hope a vaccine for Covid-19 can lead to a return of something like normality?

NL: Russia has experienced more crises than many other countries in its history.

We have strong-minded people who do not lose hope for the future and able to adapt for new business opportunities.

We sincerely wish everyone health and energy for new achievements!

More Information

For three decades Academservice has allowed travellers from all over the world to book more than 5,000 hotels across Russia and CIS.

Today, more than 10,000 companies rely on its services.

Find out more on the official website.