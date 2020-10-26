Breaking Travel News interview: Nils Behrens, chief marketing officer, Lanserhof Group

Lanserhof Tegernsee in Germany has overcome a competitive field to be recognised as one of the best spas anywhere on earth by voters at the World Spa Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News chats with Nils Behrens, chief marketing officer with Lanserhof Group, to find out more about the prestigious property

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations - Lanserhof Tegernsee has been honoured with the title of World’s Best Medical Spa at the World Spa Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Nils Behrens: The award makes us very proud and validates the work we do every day.

All our employees work with a lot of passion, which is ultimately appreciated and rewarded.

BTN: This is the sixth year in succession Lanserhof Tegernsee has taken the top title – what is that makes the location so special to voters?

NB: Our guests take a conscious time-out in a unique natural setting and improve their health with our Lanserhof method in a sustainable manner.

Two components that couldn’t be better matched.

BTN: How useful are trophies such as the World Spa Awards when it comes to promoting Lanserhof Tegernsee to a global wellness market?

NB: The numerous international awards our hotels have received reflects our high standards of exclusivity.

We want to continue to work on this mission every day.

BTN: Are Lanserhof expecting to see an increase in demand for wellness-focused travel in the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic?

NB: The desire for having an active lifestyle is definitely increasing in our fast-paced world. Covid-19 is an amplifier in this process.

With the demand for a conscious time-out for body, mind and soul, the medical aspect gains enormous importance with a high relevance for the future.

For more than 30 years, Lanserhof has been setting standards in modern medicine, paving the way to a healthier life.

Guests rewards themselves with the most precious gift - and discover how much more active, happier and more powerful they can feel.

Find out more on the official website.