Breaking Travel News explores: Romance in Saint Lucia

Wedding locations

From dazzling beaches to adventurous excursions, Saint Lucia has the perfect venue for any couple.

Imagine being married among the backdrop of the waterfalls.

Or choose from options featuring incredible views, majestic parks or historical churches for a variety of faiths.

The luxurious resorts also offer many attractive venues and Caribbean wedding packages.

Saint Lucia is filled with oceanfront resorts, gorgeous botanical gardens, mysterious grottos and other Instagram-able scenery.

The island is known for having stunning beaches throughout.

Picture your wedding day or honeymoon pictures set on a palm-fringed beach, with bare feet in soft sand, looking toward the perfect horizon and crystal-clear waters.

In Saint Lucia, the beach is just as inviting in swimwear or a wedding dress.

A popular choice for younger couples and the more adventurous types, the rushing currents of a waterfall whisper the long-forgotten secrets of Saint Lucia to anyone who cares to listen.

There are a number of picturesque waterfalls on the island including Diamond Falls, Latille Falls or Toraille Falls.

One of the most popular historical parks used is the Pigeon Island National Landmark to the north of the island.

It affords gorgeous views of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean on either side.

It boasts stunning beaches, miles of green landscape and beautiful ruins from an old naval fort.

Pigeon Island is the prime location for a beautiful garden or beach wedding.



Wedding planning

Take advantage of the insider knowledge to craft the ultimate dream wedding.

From the paperwork, flowers and photography to the cake and reception, wedding planning can be a lot to juggle.

But extensive list of planners are available to help you with every single one of these needs.

They’ll make arranging your perfect island wedding an absolute breeze.

From historical parks to beaches and waterfalls, the island is full of wedding-worthy locations.

No matter which venue you ultimately you choose, your Saint Lucia wedding or honeymoon will be an event to cherish and remember forever.

An on-island wedding coordinator will understand just how important your special day is.

These professionals will be prepared to work with you every step of the way to ensure all your dreams come true.

Saint Lucia also has an abundance of stunning wedding venues within hotels and resorts.

Many of these have dedicated wedding planners to ensure smooth sailing on your special day.



Honeymoon

Enchanting and idyllic, Saint Lucia welcomes newlyweds and honeymooners with open arms.

Soak up her sun on golden-sand beaches, journey out on a spectacular sunset cruise, and experience views of the Pitons from the water.

Revive yourself under rainforest waterfalls or soar through rainforest canopy on a zip-line.

With your wedding day complete, embark on your happily-ever-after.

After all of the wedding planning, you both deserve a break!

No matter what you decide on doing during your stay in Saint Lucia, your honeymoon is guaranteed to be one to remember.

Whether you’re taking a stroll along golden-sand beaches, relaxing over a champagne sunset or swaying to the melodies of island music, expect a wonderful romantic Caribbean getaway.

For more adventurous couples, there’s an abundance of honeymoon activities in Saint Lucia designed just for you!

Newlyweds can bond through adrenaline-fueled activities and discover the island.



Wedding packages

Wedding packages vary from resort to resort.

From bespoke experiences to all-inclusive affairs, the wedding packages in Saint Lucia have been crafted to simplify the process of booking your wedding.

No matter the size of your guest list, where you would like to get married, and any other must-haves, there is a wedding package for you!

Whether it’s for your wedding, honeymoon, or simply a getaway, prepare to indulge in the romantic adventure of your dreams in Saint Lucia.

Plan your trip today to learn why Saint Lucia has been named as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination again and again.

When planning your Caribbean honeymoon or destination wedding, there’s no other island like her.

Let her inspire you.

