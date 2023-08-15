Breaking Travel News investigates: Golf in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia is famous for its beaches, fabulous culinary scene and year-round sunshine, but there is also a great deal more to the island.

Not least, golf has been a rapidly developing area of growth in recent years, with thousands of visitors taking to the greens each year.

At the heart of it all is the Saint Lucia Golf & Country Club, offering an 18-hole, par-71 course, spread over the rolling hills of the Cap Estate in the north of the island.

The Greg Norman-designed championship calibre course layout that features dramatic elevation changes with undulating greens.

The location is one of the most scenic and challenging rounds in the Caribbean.

The course offers 6,685 yards off the blue tees, and attracts a USGA rating of 74.3, considering the strong winds, numerous water hazards and 16 out-of-bounds.

The 20,000 square foot Clubhouse is located just five minutes from Pigeon Island and Rodney Bay, within a short distance of Castries.

The club features a well-stocked bar, restaurant, duty-free pro-shop, drinks cart, halfway house and driving range.

There is also a nine-hole course with taxingly narrow fairways at Sandals La Toc Golf Resort & Spa.

The location features a 3,300-yard course with narrow fairways and rolling hills.

It is nestled in a picturesque valley surrounded by lush, villa-studded hills.

With green fees and transportation to the course free for guests staying at one of the three Sandals properties on the island, they make a great base from which to explore.

