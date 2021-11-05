Breaking Travel News interview: Abdulla Thamheed, general manager, Siyam World, Maldives

A carefree playground promising an array “never-seen-before” experiences across land, sea and sky, Siyam World, Maldives offers a striking new vision for a Maldivian holiday.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Abdulla Thamheed, general manager of the property, to find out what it offers to the contemporary hospitality market.

Breaking Travel News: Siyam World, Maldives opened in November last year – how has it been received by guests?

Abdulla Thamheed: Siyam World Maldives is a property like no other, it is so different from the typical Maldivian luxury resort as it offers so many “firsts” in the Maldives and unique experiences.

The best thing about Siyam World is the fact that it’s for everybody; we have everything for every type of traveller.

We have got the most multi-bedroom villas in the Maldives, two- and three-bedroom water villas and beach villas, as well as over 300 water villas with slides and so much more.

So, whether you are travelling with your family or just with a group of friends, it’s the perfect place.

We have even got activities that cuts through all age groups, so everyone is entertained and included from kids to teens, families to couples, and so on.

We offer endless and differentiating food and beverage offerings; a spa that is unique and with a touch of local wellness aspects; and a water park, where you can have unlimited pure fun.

Siyam World is designed specifically to appeal to a new generation of travellers who love to explore and is the place where guests have the freedom to experience many local outdoor adventures within the island that is doable in the Maldives.

The island itself is large, 54 hectares, with bars and restaurants spread across this large space so there’s never a sense of crowding and the resort maintains its romantic gaze.

It’s the place to be this year!

We are committed to offering a surprising and dynamic experience where we at Siyam World aim to deliver a great memory that will generate authentic smiles and connections.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in Maldivian hospitality as we move into 2022 – is the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic now well established?

AT: We are very optimistic, Covid-19 has become a part of our everyday lives and people have started adjusting to the new normal.

Here, in the hospitality industry, we make sure our guests feel safe and enjoy their holiday with us to the maximum.

We follow Covid-19 protocols to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our guests.

BTN: You are also responsible for a number of other properties within the Sun Siyam Group – what does the organisation offer to the Indian Ocean destination?

AT: Sun Siyam Group has a total of six properties, each offering something unique to our guests.

For instance, Sun Siyam Iru Veli is a five-star premium all-inclusive property with 125 suites with pools that is best suited for honeymooners and couples, and has a more romantic gaze to it.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef was our firstborn, with just 103 villas, a boutique property that offers such a unique home feeling to our guests.

We have so many repeater guests that don’t want to travel anywhere else.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli is the second largest, it’s a property with three separate islands: Olhuveli main island, Dream Island and soon to come, Romance Island.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, located just seven minutes from Siyam World, has 221 villas and is known to be the family destination as we offer so many activities for families and kids.

Last but not least, we have Sun Siyam Pasikudah, a boutique and beautiful property with 34 villas located in the east coast of Sri Lanka.

Each property is unique, and each property is designed for different types of travellers.

All in all, the Sun Siyam group offers everything for everyone!

BTN: What do we have to look forward to from the company this year – do you have any new resorts, developments or campaigns you would like to share with our readers?

AT: There are many more developments coming to the Sun Siyam Group, keep your eyes open for some exciting news!

Siyam World alone will be introducing more and more experiences that have never been done here in our little floating paradise we like to call Maldives!

