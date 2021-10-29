Breaking Travel News interview: Mariyam Mohamed Faiz, sales manager, Get Into Maldives Travels

Get Into Maldives Travels has been honoured with the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Mariyam Mohamed Faiz, sales manager with the company, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Mariyam Mohamed Faiz: It is such an honour to have won this title, knowing more people are recognised our hard work as leaders in the tourism industry.

Our team has worked tirelessly to get here, especially during a challenging time, when the world is going through a crisis.

I would like to thank our dedicated staff and loyal customers, all of whom have been with us on this journey.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Get Into Maldives Travels as we move into 2022?

MMF: Our plans are focused on the ‘new tourism’ sector, the rising luxury market and the MICE sector.

The changes in the tourism sector in the past two years have given our team a chance to grow and become more digitally aware of trends.

Being recognised with this prestigious awards is going to help to boost and maintain our brand - we will achieve our plans for 2022 and reach new heights.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Get Into Maldives Travels from its competitors in Africa and the Indian Ocean?

MMF: Our team works around the clock to provide the best service.

We spend time with our customers to arrange the perfect, personalised holiday, in order to style, interests and budget.

We seek to ensure exceptional service.

We only use a handful of suppliers who we trust, and whom we know to make excellent arrangements and employ best practice.

