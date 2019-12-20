It is a popular saying, to believe in a city like Dubai, it is must that you visit it. From the record-breaking architecture to manmade islands, there are a deluge of things that you get to explore in Dubai. However, to explore Dubai in depths it is important that you plan your trip to the city properly. There are a lot of things to see and a deluge of activities to do in Dubai, that if you do not plan your trip properly you are sure to miss out on one thing or the other. To help you keep a list handy here we are with the 8 Definitely Not To Miss Things In Dubai. Some are a new addition while others have charmed people since ages. These are as follows:

1. Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina

Dubai Marina is the world’s largest manmade marina. While strolling along the Marina Walk you get to have a glance at the iconic structures in the city and you can explore the same while sailing on the traditional Dinner Cruise Dubai Marina. The grand indoor and outdoor seating along with the lavish feast served on the deck, exploring has become one of the most important to do items in Dubai in list of each and every visitor.

2. Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa stands 828 metres high so obviously you cannot afford to miss it. It is known to be the world’s tallest tower that naturally highlights the skyline of Dubai skyline. However, this is not all about the magnificent structure, there is a lot to be explored within the building. On a sunny and a clear day, you get to experience the stunning view from the observation deck. You can enjoy a meal on level 122 at Atmosphere. Do not miss out exploring this iconic structure in the city in the city of Dubai, not only from outside but also inside.

3. The Dubai Mall

If you have already penned down visiting Burj Khalifa then exactly close to it there is one of the best malls of the world, The Dubai Mall, that you should not miss out either. It is so enormous and magnificent that a single day is not actually enough to explore it in depths. There are more than 1,200- shops and 150 restaurants. Along with this, it houses the indoor theme park in addition to an ice rink and a huge indoor waterfall. One thing that you cannot afford to miss is the choreographed outdoor fountain as well as the giant Dubai Aquarium. Underwater Zoo is also a major attraction that you can skip in no way.

4. Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah is basically a manmade island that is constructed in the shape of palm tree and is popular as it is one of the largest artificial islands in the world. It is a mark of human ingenuity. It comprises of a wide range of high-end hotels like Waldorf Astoria, and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray apart from Atlantis, The Palm which is iconic. There is a monorail that runs down the ‘trunk’ connecting to the mainland’s tram system. Not only tourists but natives also enjoy exploring Palm Jumeirah equally.

5. Hatta

Finding a location around 130km south-east of Downtown Dubai, one of the not to miss getaway is Hatta. Go in for trying kayaking along the beautiful Hatta Lake besides traversing on foot the Rocky Mountains that peculiarly is built for enhancing your hiking experiences. A chic lodge-style hotel along with the trailer parks satisfying the needs of glamping enthusiasts has recently be added. From indulging in adventurous activities like zorbing and free-falls to mountain biking there is a lot for you to explore. As it houses the Asia’s first ever water jump park, Hatta Drop-In therefore do not forget to carry your swimming costume along.

6. The Walk and Beach at JBR

Those who are always filled with energy and are extremely fond of exploring diverse things ranging from shopping on one end to strolling across the beach on the other all at once, must consider taking a trip to The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR). It gives you an access to the regular open-air cinema as well as a popular water park sufficient to keep the kids entertained. The Beach is beautifully connected via pedestrian bridge to the new Bluewaters Island.

7. The Dubai Fountain

The Dubai Fountain finds location in the base of the iconic Burj Khalifa and is exactly outside the doors of the world famous, The Dubai Mall. It is actually the world’s largest choreographed fountain system. The dancing water show jets the water streams up to a height of 150 metres. Each colourful as well as the illuminated jet sways in time to diverse musical numbers collected across the globe. You can opt from among the two show timings, one in the afternoon and another in the evening where one after another display begins at sundown every 30 minutes with the final song played at 11pm.

8. Kite Beach

Kite Beach is an awesome place to put your skills at water sports to test as there are a plenty of activities that you can do. The open-air cafes as well as the restaurants are a delight not only to the stomach but also to the eyes. There are always bikers as well as skaters flying by at the skate park and people playing volleyball. Apart from a diversity of activities to do, you can also have a glance at the Burj Al Arab implying that this place can keep you engaged for an entire day.

All in all, these are the 8 Definitely Not To Miss Things In Dubai. All of these are going to make your trip to Dubai a memorable one. Do not forget to capture the moments in the perfect backdrop in Dubai. All of these places are a must visit in Dubai as all of these have something unique to offer to the visitor.