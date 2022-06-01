4 of the Most Romantic Spots in The Philippines

The Philippines offers visitors an idyllic island holiday destination, and many couples choose to spend their honeymoon or a romantic getaway on the many islands, each of which has its own unique charm and appeal. If you like the idea of visiting one of the most romantic spots in the world, look no further than the Philippines. Here are some of the best.

El Nido, Palawan

If you’re looking for one of the most incredible island holidays you’ll ever experience in your life, then booking one of the many available Manila to El Nido packages is essential. Enjoy a romantic day of island hopping complete with beach walks and swims in the ocean. It might be one of the more popular destinations, but don’t let that stop you from experiencing it. You’ll be spoiled for choice for some quality time on the beaches with the love of your life, and at the end of the day, when the sun starts to set, find a beachfront bar to enjoy a sundowner and be treated to perhaps one of the most beautiful sunsets you will experience in your life.

Samal Island

Samal Island is called the Island Garden City of Samal and a literal interpretation of the name is exactly what you can expect from these two islands in Davao. You’ll find yourself spoiled for choice between the luxury and romantic resorts that make the perfect setting for a romantic getaway. The area is famous for its al fresco starlit dining experiences and delicious seafood and wine selections. Hagmit Falls is well worth a visit too during the day. If you’re lucky enough to be there at the right time, pay a visit to Vanishing Island too.

Batanes Island

If you’re looking for a more unspoiled and natural setting, then Batanes Island should be your destination of choice. The island is dotted with tall and proud lighthouses and offers active couples hiking and cycling adventures on the almost untouched landscapes, with views over the oceans and the Vayang Rolling Hills that are nothing short of jaw-dropping. Before you leave, take a short boat ride to Sabtang Island to pay a visit to the vernacular stone houses built specifically to stay standing no matter how bad the storms and weather got, constructed from materials that are local to the area.

Bukidnon Glamping Sites

If you prefer your trips slightly more natural, then perhaps one of the most romantic places you could stay is in Dayilayan Forest Park. Here you’ll find tents with all the modern amenities you could need offering treetop views of the area. During the day you’ll be treated to views and landscapes that you won’t find anywhere else, like the Taglucop Strawberry Hills, a setting filled with the calls of birds and the views of wildflowers and fruit trees.

The Philippines is ideal for a romantic getaway, with many different experiences on the different islands and regions. No matter what you’re looking for and what you’re interested in doing on your next couples holiday, you’ll find it here.