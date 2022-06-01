4 Best Beaches in Tel Aviv

If there is one thing that people come to Tel Aviv for, it is the beautiful coastline and beaches. They are known for stunning white sand, as well as for the blue sea and sunshine. Plus, there are often bars and restaurants not far away.

But, if you have never been to Tel Aviv before, you might not be sure of the best beaches to visit. So, let’s take a look and you can plan your vacation.

Hilton Beach

If you are someone that likes to stay active when you are at the beach, then you should head to Hilton Beach. This is an area that is known for its water sports. You can easily enjoy the adrenaline rush in the Mediterranean. Indeed, it is a popular spot and one that is fun and full of life. So, this is the place to be if you want to try surfing, kayaking or even play volleyball with a group of friends.

Jerusalem Beach

Next on the list is Jerusalem Beach. This one is going to offer you a little bit of everything. You can enjoy being in the water, as well as lying on the beach and relaxing. Then, if you are feeling active, you can walk the coastline, enjoy the cycle paths nearby and have a go on the gym equipment. What’s more, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from when you are feeling hungry. If you want to stay near the beach, you can choose an apartment hotel like Sea Executive Suites. This is going to place you very near this beautiful location. Plus, there is a range of facilities that you can take advantage of when you are on vacation.

Frishman Beach

If you are looking for a family-friend beach to relax and have some fun, then you need to plan a trip to Frishman Beach. Here, you are going to be able to dip your toes in the water and walk along the sand. Plus, there are swimming areas that are netted, which is going to be safe and secure for young children. It will give you peace of mind when you are enjoying a new spot in Tel Aviv. What’s more, there are restaurants you can enjoy for a refreshment and snack.

Dog Beach

Are you bringing your furry friend on vacation? Do not forget that they are able to have some fun too. There is Dog Beach that you can visit together, where they are able to roam free and be off-leash. They are not allowed on a lot of the beaches nearby, so this is the best place to go. They can enjoy frolicking in the ocean with a ball or choose to make new friends. There are dog showers here where you can wash off your pup after a day at the beach. So, this is the perfect place to head if you want to bring your four-legged friend to the beach in Tel Aviv. Of course, you can also relax on the sand while they have fun.