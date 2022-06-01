Most popular winter cruise destinations for UK travellers

As autumn draws to a close and the nights get longer and the days get colder, UK residents look to break up the slow winter season with a great getaway abroad. Whether this means heading to sunnier climes to soak up some vitamin D or chasing cultural delights in other European locations, travel is one of the most popular ways for Brits to lift their spirits at this time of year.

For quick long weekend escapes, flights and trains are a great mode of transport, but if you have time to spare then choosing to sail can make the holiday even more magical. UK travellers have access to a wide range of destinations via winter cruises from Southampton such as the Canary Islands which boast warm weather year-round and Norway where you can see the Northern Lights. Discover the most popular winter cruise destinations for tourists travelling from the UK.

Winter sun

Given that the UK sees only 41 hours of daylight in December and many adults who work full-time only go outside when it’s dark, it is unsurprising that sun is the main motivator for winter getaways.

The Canary Islands, a Spanish-owned archipelago that sits just off the coast of north-west Africa, are a popular choice as they can easily be visited within a two-week cruise. These islands, Tenerife being the largest, are wonderfully mild in the winter with temperatures rarely dropping below 20 degrees Celsius. Those with the luxury of time can head further afield to the Caribbean which boasts beautiful beaches and has some of the driest and sunniest weather during the UK’s winter season.

Christmas markets

At the opposite end of the spectrum are holidays to colder countries where festive cheer abounds. Wrap up warm for a short sailing adventure around Europe to hit up the sparkling Christmas markets which originated in Germany but can now be found in most major cities on the continent. As well as delicious traditional dishes, many unique to each country, tourists can sample local arts and crafts that make ideal gifts and souvenirs.

Culture without crowds

For a less crowded Europe experience, UK travellers turn to cruises to the Mediterranean. During the summer, countries such as Spain and Italy are overrun with visitors, but winter offers the chance to experience the incredible history, architecture, and other cultural highlights without the crowds. You might not come away with a suntan, but you are guaranteed to be awed at every turn.

Northern lights

Perhaps the most awe-inspiring winter cruise destination is Norway. This Scandinavian country, which sits slightly within the arctic circle, has very little daylight in the winter, but this is made up for with a regular display of the astonishing aurora borealis. Sail around the main cities or up silent fjords and watch mesmerising colours dance across the sky. Afterwards, relax in thermal hot springs and authentic spas and soak up the endless charm that is a core part of Norwegian culture.