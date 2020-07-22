Swan Hellenic brand to return next year

Seventy years on from Swan Hellenic’s beginnings, the British-born expedition cruise line is back.

A new consortium has purchased the brand from G Adventures, which acquired the rights when the company went bust in 2017.

Two state-of-the-art expedition ships are being built in Helsinki Shipyard Oy, Finland aimed at providing 152 guests an elegant, intimate and personal onboard experience.

Each will also house 120 staff.

The first ship will set sail for Antarctica in November next year, with the second gracing the water in April 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Zito, Swan Hellenic chief executive, said: “I am proud to announce the rebirth of Swan Hellenic a pioneering iconic travel brand with the mission to be the leader in cultural expedition cruising.

“The new Swan Hellenic retains its British heritage whilst being international in outlook.

“Aimed at the traveller, who wishes to explore, experience and enrich whilst the infinite beauty of the world and its inhabitants in a safe and sustainable way”.

Swan Hellenic – which will be headquartered in Monaco – said it was looking to building relationships with the trade, with interested parties invited to register here.

Zito added: “Swan Hellenic was always a family brand and we want to continue along the same line by inviting all cruise industry partners to become part of the new Swan Hellenic community”.

The company will also have offered in the UK and Germany.

The senior management team has more than 100 years of cruise industry experience led in the UK by John Warner (GAdventures/Trailfinders) and Mario Bounas (Royal Caribbean/The Langham), Alfredo Spadon in Germany (Silversea/MSC) and Andrea Zito in the Monaco headquarters (Silversea/Vships).