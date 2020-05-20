Wyndham seeks to restore trust with new hygiene pledge

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the expansion of its “Count on Us” initiative across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa.

The programme outlines the new long-term efforts being taken by the company to build confidence among guests and to support partners as they prepare to welcome back travellers in the wake of Covid-19.

Rolling out to hotels in the coming weeks, the initiative’s immediate focus is to further enhance a broad range of health and safety protocols across properties in the region.

This includes the consistent use of top-of-the-range disinfectants at all hotels, the introduction of robust new training and guidelines, and ongoing access to critical health essentials through trusted suppliers.

Such moves were described as reopen by hospitality leaders earlier this, as hotels prepare to reopen.

Dimitris Manikis, president, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, EMEA, explained: “We want guests to know they can ‘Count on Us’ and that their safety, their health, and their well-being is what matters most.

“It’s about providing comfort and also peace of mind when guests stay with us.

“These are the measures that will set our hotel partners in EMEA apart as we prepare to welcome back travellers together when the time is right.”

Four Seasons, InterContinental Hotels Group and the Travel Corporation have all announced similar schemes in recent days.

Building on its already high operational standards, Wyndham will leverage its long-standing relationship with hygiene expert Ecolab to ensure the consistent use of industry-leading disinfectants across all EMEA hotels, including rooms and public spaces.

A global leader with nearly 100 years of experience in water, hygiene and infection prevention services, Ecolab products are developed with a rigorous, science-based approach that helps hotels achieve the highest cleaning and infection-prevention standards.

Elevating best practices while promoting consistency in execution, Wyndham has also developed a series of protocols and guidelines that will help hotel partners in EMEA meet new health and safety challenges presented by Covid-19.

These address enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace procedures and will be complemented by a line-up of mandatory virtual training courses for hotel teams, as well as additional resources, such as housekeeping checklists.

Every Wyndham hotel in EMEA will also be encouraged to appoint a ‘hygiene hero’ to champion the new protocols at each property.

Lastly, Wyndham will provide hotels with access to critical and high-demand health essentials, leveraging its network of trusted suppliers so hotels may source personal protection equipment, including face masks, gloves, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, as well as hygiene installations and other products compliant with various countries’ regulations around Covid-19.

Wyndham will also provide branded collateral clearly communicating key safety measures to guests.

These will include branded public-area signage, front desk collateral, guest room materials and more.

More Information

Breaking Travel News spoke to Dimitris Manikis, managing director, EMEA for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, about plans to reopen hotels in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

Take a look at this thoughts here.