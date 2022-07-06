Consumer expert Alice Beer shares tips to save money on travel

Savings can add up if you are part of a hotel loyalty scheme

– You will be the first to hear about flash sales and can get great perks ranging from special ‘member rates’ to early check-ins, late check-outs and room upgrades.

Collect loyalty points when staying in budget-friendly hotels

– You can save these points towards a free stay in the future. Loyalty Programmes are global, so a staycation, trip to visit family, or a business trip can all help you earn points towards a fabulous holiday abroad.

For group travel, look at branded residences or apart-hotels

– These accommodation types provide the facilities and amenities of a hotel and the confidence of staying with a well-known brand. At the same time, they usually work out cheaper per person and give you the freedom that comes with larger accommodation and kitchen facilities, so you can save on eating out.

Once you have found quotes online, book directly on the hotel website

– Large booking sites often charge a commission on the price and the hotel can sometimes offer you a better rate when you book direct, some hotels also provide upgrades, free drinks or other service perks if you book directly through their website or mobile apps giving you more value for your money. Hotel brand websites will also show you rates across their different properties, so if your destination is flexible you can search for the best deal for your budget whilst staying with the brand you know and trust.”

When it comes to saving on hotel bookings, the results of the survey paint a mixed picture. More than one third (34%) of Britons who go on holiday prefer to save on hotels and use the money for other activities, with almost 49% of all respondents browsing online price comparison tools or travel agents (20%) when asked their top two methods to find the best deals. However, only 37% check directly on hotels’ websites to find the best deals. What is more, while many respondents find loyalty perks like discounted room rates (55%) and free hotel stays (46%) attractive, but only 20% actively use hotel loyalty programmes and associated benefits.

Julie White, Vice President Commercial, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa EMEA, commented: “Despite a challenging economic climate, after two years of missed holidays people are eager to make their summer trip work. Our industry is resilient, and it is our priority to help people get the holidays they deserve. Loyalty schemes such as Wyndham Rewards can bring significant savings, especially if you use them over time. From exclusive members’ discounts, flexible cancellation policies, ability to use points for hotels, as well as many high-street brands, there are many easy ways to make the most out of your trips. Being savvy with your booking can make all the difference and we hope Alice’s tips will help travellers make the most of their holidays this summer and beyond.”

