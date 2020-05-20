Disney shakes up senior leisure leadership

Walt Disney Company chief executive, Bob Chapek, has announced a shakeup of the senior leadership of its leisure operations.

In the key move, Josh D’Amaro, has been named chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products.

Most recently serving as president of Walt Disney World Resort, D’Amaro succeeds Chapek himself in the position.

In his new role, he will oversee Disney’s travel and leisure businesses, which include six theme park-resort destinations in the United States, Europe, and Asia; a cruise line; a holiday ownership program; and a guided family adventure business.

“I want to thank Bob for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to following his record of driving innovation, value and growth at parks,” D’Amaro said.

“I am honoured to be able to lead this newly announced team of exceptional senior leaders as we assume our new roles and continue to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests.

“Even during this challenging time, the enthusiasm of our dedicated cast members for what we do is unwavering, and my goal is to bring them back to work as soon as possible so they can continue to create that magic.”

At the same time, cruise industry and Disney veteran Thomas Mazloum has been named president of Disney Signature Experiences, which includes Disney Cruise Line.

Mazloum had been senior vice president, resort and transportation operations, at Walt Disney World Resort, and previously spent years at Crystal Cruises, ultimately as chief operating officer.

He began his Disney career in 1998 as a hotel director for Disney Cruise Line.

Jeff Vahle moves to the Walt Disney World Resort presidency.

Chapek said: “These talented executives played pivotal roles while leading our exceptional cast members during the largest period of growth in the segment’s history, which included the expansion of our parks and resorts around the world, the addition of new attractions including two highly acclaimed Star Wars-themed lands, and a shift to more personalised experiences for guests.

“And I am confident that as they assume even greater responsibility and pursue new opportunities, these proven leaders will have an even bigger impact on the future of our company.”