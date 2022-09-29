Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Wyndham Alltra Resort

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 95+ countries, welcomes the Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit to its new, all-inclusive Wyndham Alltra brand.

This comes on the heels of the brand’s debut with Wyndham Alltra Cancun and Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, and further expands the upper midscale all-inclusive resort experience across Mexico. Wyndham Alltra is the Company’s first brand dedicated to the fast-growing all-inclusive segment, and this resort addition continues the strategic alliance between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit is located in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, nestled along Mexico’s stunning Pacific coastline and lush tropical jungles at the foot of the soaring Sierra Madres. Nuevo Vallarta sits on Banderas Bay, an area well regarded for its golf courses, marina and long, sandy beach. This 229-room family-friendly all-inclusive resort helps families create unforgettable vacation memories and offers amenities including three pools, a 10,000 square foot spa, 12 restaurants and bars, a Camp Alltra kids club and daily beachfront fitness classes. Spacious suites serve as a home base for the whole family to relish in relaxation and create their dream experience from an extensive selection of activities such as daily group sports, a bike tour of Nuevo Vallarta, chef tastings, scuba diving and deep-sea fishing excursions, and nightly entertainment including theme nights and spectacular shows.

Currently, the resort is offering a special rate to celebrate its grand opening. Book a Junior Suite Tropical View at $179 per person per night for travel between October 10, 2022 and December 18, 2023. For more information or to make a reservation visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-alltra/nuevo-vallarta-mexico/wyndham-alltra-riviera-nayarit-all-inclusive-resort/overview.