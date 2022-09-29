Mallorca prepares to host World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2022

Mallorca is making final preparations as it steps up to host the World Travel Awards (WTA) Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 on 1 October.

The leading travel industry figureheads from across the continent are attending the red-carpet gala reception at Hilton Mallorca Galatzo. The evening will mark WTA’s inaugural ceremony to be staged in the Balearic Islands.

The newly-opened 208-room Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is the latest hotel to join Hilton’s growing portfolio of properties in Spain. Set out over 50,000sqm of gardens with stunning Balearic views, the property has three swimming pools, two pool bars, plus a variety of culinary options and a 1,500sqm spa and wellness centre.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “We are honoured to host our Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 at the magnificent Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, and what will also mark our first ceremony to be held in the beautiful Balearic Islands.”

He adds: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 29 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I am delighted that so many senior industry figures will be attending what promises to be a fabulous evening, acknowledging those organisations leading Europe’s tourism recovery.”

Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is ideal to access many of the island’s best attractions, including the beaches of Paguera, whilst world-class golf courses such as Santa Ponsa and T Golf, Mallorca’s capital city Palma and Palma de Mallorca Airport are all nearby.

Joachim Hartl, Area General Manager Iberian Peninsula says: “We are delighted to welcome the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony to Mallorca – back with Hilton on the island with a magnificent resort – showcasing Hilton Hospitality and the real Hilton Wow Effect inside our Making Moments Programme.”

On the coast of one of Spain’s most esteemed island destinations, the elegant hilltop Hilton Mallorca Galatzo features 208 contemporary rooms and suites, all with private balconies. Guests will enjoy a transformative journey of the senses, with authentic island architecture and dining venues offering a range of local delicacies.

Eat, drink or relax in the resort’s expansive 50,000 sqm of greenery whilst taking in Balearic coastal views, or enjoy the abundance of activities on our doorstep, from a hike or cycle up the Galatzo Mountain. From a refreshing cocktail in the pool bar, to a game of tennis or a spa treatment, guests have no shortage of options to relax and rejuvenate. Meanwhile, beautiful meeting and event spaces provide idyllic venues for unforgettable celebrations or tailored corporate events with breathtaking sea views.