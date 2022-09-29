WTTC calls on on all governments to urgently agree an emissions reduction target for aviation

Attending the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal this week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is calling on all governments to urgently agree an emissions reduction target for global aviation.

Attending the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal this week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is calling on all governments to urgently agree an emissions reduction target for global aviation.

ICAO’s 41st Assembly will see 193 countries gather for talks on the future of aviation. WTTC is urging all Member States to support the ‘Carbon Offsetting & Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)’ and agree on the proposed emissions reduction target called the ‘Long Term Aspirational Goal’ (LTAG).