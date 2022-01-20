WTTC Global Summit delayed by a month

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced the Global Summit will now take place in Manila, Philippines, from April 20-22.

The event had been scheduled for mid-March.

Julia Simpson, WTTC chief executive, said: “As countries around the world begin to unlock the door to travel, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Global Summit by just a few short weeks.

“This will enable more international participants to join us in Manila and help guide and lead the sector as we head towards economic recovery.”

She added: “Our Global Summit is the most influential tourism event in the calendar.

“We are looking forward seeing our members, industry leaders and key government representatives gather in Manila in April to continue our efforts in safely restoring international travel.”

The summit will be hosted in Metro Manila in-person, with a global audience joining virtually.

Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, secretary of the Philippines Department of Tourism, said: “The WTTC Global Summit will be a significant opportunity for us to showcase the preparations that we have put in place for our eventual reopening to international visitors.

“Tourism has always provided us with endless opportunities.

“The reopening of our destinations and borders amid the pandemic is crucial to sustaining the livelihood of the millions who depend on travel and tourism.

“We are looking forward to being your gracious host in Manila as we navigate the next normal in the travel industry.”

Further information such as key speakers will be announced shortly.

