WTTC Heads Down Under for 2024 Global Summit

During the closing session of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Summit in Kigali, Western Australia was announced as the host for 2024, marking the first time the event will visit Oceania.

The 24th Global Summit will be taking place in Perth in late 2024, in partnership with Tourism Western Australia.

WTTC closed its first ever Global Summit in Africa today with more than 1,200 delegates attending the event in Kigali, Rwanda.

The global tourism body’s Global Summit saw speakers such as global economist and renowned business commentor Justin Urquhart-Stewart; Administrator of the United States Transport Security Administration, David P. Pekoske; and Chief Commercial Officer of Arsenal Football Club, Juliet Slot.

The most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar, WTTC’s Global Summit, was attended by more than 45 countries.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “The success of this year’s Global Summit in Kigali is testament to the power of Africa’s Travel & Tourism sector. Through Rwanda, the continent has well and truly put itself on the map.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are so excited to be heading ‘Down Under’ next year. Western Australia and the beautiful city of Perth have always been popular destinations and we’re sure attendees will enjoy a real taste of quintessential Australian hospitality.”

Tourism WA Managing Director Carolyn Turnbull said hosting the 24th WTTC Global Summit presents a significant opportunity for WA to demonstrate its growth ambition and investment opportunities to WTTC’s members, which includes the CEOs of key travel businesses such as airlines, global hotel operators and investors, and cruise lines.

“The effect of hosting this event goes far beyond the immediate economic impact generated from delegate spend; this event will open avenues for conversation around inbound trade and product investments, new inbound aviation routes and the development of high value tourism product business opportunities.

“Business delegates attending this event will be encouraged to extend their stay and explore further afield, so they can experience our dreamlike landscapes, world-class experiences, and expert tourism operators firsthand.”

During its Global Summit in Kigali, WTTC launched its Africa report highlighting some of the challenges Travel & Tourism faces in the region and the opportunities to address them.

WTTC also launched its groundbreaking Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging report which tracks DEIB in the Travel & Tourism sector and highlights effective practices and recommendations for the future.

The Global Summit was moderated by Thami Nkadimeng who was recently selected as a 2023 Top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent under 40 in support of the United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237.