WTTC confirms Manila for 2022 global summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has confirmed the next global summit will take place in Manila on March 14-16.

The event will take place in partnership with the Philippine department of tourism.

The WTTC positions the global summits as the most influential tourism event in the calendar.

Industry leaders will next year gather with key government representatives to continue aligning efforts to support the recovery of the sector and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

Find out more on the official website.