Aer Lingus to return to Barbados in November

Aer Lingus flights from Manchester to Barbados will return for take-off this coming winter, with the non-stop route recommencing from November 2nd.

The resumption of the destination for this coming winter follows the successful route launch in October last year.

Flights are on sale now for trips every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The route is operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft, offering both a business class cabin with 30 fully lie-flat seats with 287 seats in economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight EI031 will depart Manchester at 11:00 arriving in Barbados at 16:35 local time.

The returning EI030 flights from Barbados to Manchester will depart at 18:40 local arriving into Manchester at 07:10 the following morning.

Reid Moody, Aer Lingus chief strategy and planning officer, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of our Barbados route from Manchester for winter 2022.

“When we launched the route last year, there was strong interest in the new non-stop transatlantic service from the north of England to the sandy beaches of Barbados.”