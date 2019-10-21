World Spa Awards prepares for Dubai arrival

Leading figures from the global spa and wellness industry are heading to Armani Hotel Dubai for the World Spa Awards 2019 – the global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the spa and wellness sector.

The red-carpet ceremony will take place at the landmark lifestyle hotel on Monday, October 21st.

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards aims to drive up standards in spa and wellness tourism and foster growth by rewarding the leading organisations in their respective fields.

The elite gathering will be hosted by the broadcaster and news anchor Katie Fielder, while the renowned Dutch jazz pianist Joja Wendt will headline the entertainment.

World Spa Awards has also partnered with three of the world’s leading spa and wellness brands – Bastien Gonzalez, Natura Bissé and Aromatherapy Associates – to offer attendees the opportunity to participate in an exclusive three-day spa and wellness itinerary in the build up to the prize-giving ceremony.

Rebecca Cohen, managing director, World Spa Awards, said: “Excitement is building ahead of our Gala Ceremony 2019. This year is our most ambitious programme yet, as World Spa Awards cements its reputation as the industry’s most trusted benchmark of excellence.

“I very much look forward to welcoming the pinnacle of the worldwide spa and wellness industry to Armani Hotel Dubai from October 19th-21st.”

Armani Hotel Dubai is situated in the incredible Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

As the first hotel designed and developed by Giorgio Armani, it reflects the pure elegance, simplicity and sophisticated comfort that define the global fashion icon’s signature style, making it the perfect setting for the pioneers and influencers of the global spa and wellness industry.

World Spa Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 26th anniversary. For more information about the World Spa Awards 2019, visit the official website.