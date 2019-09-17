Norwegian to launch JetBlue partnership next summer

Norwegian and JetBlue have signed a letter of intent for an interline agreement.

The partnership will allow customers to combine low fares in a convenient single booking for connecting flights between Europe and the Americas.

Customers will have the possibility to book connecting flights on both airlines’ websites by combining the best of the complementary and expansive networks.

The partnership is planned to launch in early summer next year.

“We are very excited to partner with JetBlue as this will make international travel even smoother and more available for our customers.

“JetBlue is the largest airline at several of our key gateways in the United States, specifically New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale, and this partnership will create a plethora of new route connections for customers on both sides of the Atlantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The partnership will provide travellers throughout the US, Caribbean and Latin America with more affordable fares to Europe and vice versa.

“And not least it will offer seamless connections with two of the most awarded low-cost airlines in the world,” said Norwegian acting chief executive, Geir Karlsen.

The partnership will connect more than 60 United States and nearly 40 Caribbean and Latin American cities to Norwegian’s network via New York-JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale airports.

Norwegian currently offers more than 20 nonstop routes to Europe from these three airports. Customers will also be able to check in their luggage to their final destination.

“This new agreement with Norwegian seamlessly connects JetBlue’s robust network throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America with the exciting European destinations on our new partner’s route map,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue.

“Norwegian shares our belief that customers benefit when we can bring competition and low fares to the transatlantic market currently dominated by joint ventures, legacy alliances and sky-high ticket prices.”