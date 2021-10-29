World Golf Awards unveils 2021 winners in Dubai

World Golf Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in golf tourism – has revealed the best golf organisations of 2021 at its eighth annual Gala Ceremony in Dubai.

Vietnam, with its resurgent golf market, was unveiled as one of the big winners, collecting trophies for both ‘Asia’s Best Golf Destination’ and ‘World’s Best Golf Destination’, while Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills Golf Club was named ‘Asia’s Best Golf Course’.

Meanwhile Augusta National Golf Club’s rich history and world-class greens helped it lift the title for ‘World’s Best Golf Course’.

Hosted in the United Arab Emirates for the second time, this year’s World Golf Awards proved a global gathering of the golf industry, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads travelling from across the world to attend.

The prize-giving ceremony at Park Hyatt Dubai marked the climax of a golf itinerary which included the World Golf Awards Classic played at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Scottish LPGA player, Catriona Matthew, received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for her outstanding contribution to golf.

Swedish pro golfer Henrik Stenson was named ‘Golf Course Designer of the Year’ at the golf tourism event in Dubai.

Chris Frost, managing director, World Golf Awards, said: “Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club have proven world-class hosts of what has been a magnificent reunion of the golf tourism industry.

“We have had the privilege of recognising the leading golf courses, hotels, resorts, designers and tour operators from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s favourite golf tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by golf industry professionals, the media and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

The combination of sumptuous hospitality and glorious golf courses helped England’s the Belfry to win ‘Europe’s Best Golf Hotel’ and ‘World’s Best Golf Hotel’.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club took ‘World’s Best Golf Clubhouse’.

Golf Saudi collected ‘World’s Best Sustainable Legacy Award’, reflecting the kingdom’s progress in bringing the game to new audiences within a sustainable golf ecosystem.

World Golf Awards

World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aims to drive up standards within the golf tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

For more information about the World Golf Awards 2021, visit the official website and for a full list of winners click here.