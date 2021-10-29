Cayman Islands to reopen to tourism next month

The Cayman Islands has announced that it is moving to phase four of its reopening plan.

Vaccinated travellers who are securely verified can enter without quarantine from November 20th.

After almost two years with limited international travel, many travellers are now looking to winter sun destinations for their next therapeutic escape.

“The health and security of our residents and visitors have always been the government’s number one priority, and our Covid-19 experience throughout the pandemic has been exemplary to date.

“With a high percentage of the population now vaccinated, we are keen to relax the current restrictions and move to phase four of our reopening programme on November 20th.

“This will bring an important return to normality for travel and tourism on the islands in time for the holidays.” said Kenneth Bryan, minister for tourism and transport in the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands has followed a controlled reopening strategy to ensure the ongoing safety, security, and peace of mind of visitors and the local population.

“We are excited to share the many beautiful experiences of Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac - the stunning beaches, crystal clear turquoise waters, wonders of nature and expansive culinary choices.

“Our repeat visitors and new guests who are interested in visiting our dynamic island trio, may now enjoy our world class destination and warm hospitality.

“We await your arrival so you may have sweet dreams in Cayman,” said director of tourism, Rosa Harris.