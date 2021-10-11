World Golf Awards set to return to Middle East this month

World Golf Awards is set to be held at the Dubai Park Hyatt Hotel and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on October 28th.

This will be the eighth edition of the prestigious event, held under the banner of sister organisation, World Travel Awards.

A number of category winners will be awarded at a gala ceremony at the Park Hyatt, including Best Golf Resort, Best Golf Course, Best Tour Operator and Best New Course.

Chris Frost, managing director, World Golf Awards, said: “We are tremendously excited to bring World Golf Awards to Dubai for the first time.

“With every continent represented, the day will be a global gathering of the golf tourism industry, as we find out which brands are shaping our future.”

He added: “Despite the challenges that golf tourism has faced in recent unprecedented times; the annual programme has seen a record number of votes cast by both golf consumers and industry professionals.

“The appetite for golf tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for our industry’s future as the global recovery gains momentum.”

The World Golf Awards were also held in the United Arab Emirates in 2019, with the leading lights of the golfing community welcomed to Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

This year, delegates and nominees are invited to play a round at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Invitations to attend have been sent to the Emirates Golf Federation and other leading industry heavyweights in the United Arab Emirates, as well as internationally.

The event partners of the World Golf Awards are Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Golf Saudi, Druh Belts and Buckles & Destination Golf Travel.