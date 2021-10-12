Kazakhstan leadership drops in to Expo 2020 Dubai

Kazakhstan prime minister, Askar Mamin, has visited his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Officials discussed the implementation of more than US$6 billion worth of new investments during the trip.

Mamin held talks in Abu Dhabi with sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, as well as with officials from the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and representatives from other leading companies.

The parties discussed the implementation of earlier agreements and the prospects for increased opportunities in the areas of trade, finance and investment, energy, transport and logistics, agro-industrial and other spheres, according to an official statement issued by the Kazakhstan prime minister.

Emirati companies are involved in the implementation of 11 large investment projects in Kazakhstan, with a total value of more than US$3.5 billion.

Following the discussions, an agreement was signed to implement a strategic partnership for the development of more than US$6 billion worth of projects in priority sectors in Kazakhstan, such as energy, agro-industrial, transport and logistics, pharmaceutical and financial sectors.

The Kazakhstan Pavilion at Expo 2020 is located in the Opportunity District.

The pavilion seeks to showcase the country’s dynamic development, cultural diversity, rich human and natural resources, and its tourist, technological and investment opportunities.