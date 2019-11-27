Wizz takes off for Castellón, Spain

Wizz Air UK has announced the launch of flights from London Luton to the Spanish city of Castellón.

Capital of the Castellón region, the historical city has heritage dating back to medieval times, and is nestled within one of the most mountainous provinces in Spain.

Castellón is surrounded by diverse landscape – from mountains to sandy beaches, sprawling orange orchards and nearby islands in the Mediterranean sea.

Whether it is a city break, beach holiday or a hiking trip, Castellón has a lot to offer, with Wizz flights now operating twice a week on Monday and Friday.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be offering UK passengers yet another unique travel opportunity, with affordable flights to the historic city of Castellón.

“Boasting natural beauty, with its orange groves, surrounding mountain ranges and sandy coastline, Castellón is a destination waiting to be discovered.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient aircraft fleet.”

Wizz Air UK is the UK-based, wholly-owned airline subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings.